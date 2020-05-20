GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Board, on Tuesday, approved a distribution plan for $1 million in federal CARES Act funding for L&C students whose education was impacted by COVID-19 this spring.

“These funds were awarded to us by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) under the guidance that we must distribute funds directly to our students whose learning was impacted by the COVID interruption this spring,” said L&C Interim President Lori Artis. “Our goal is to distribute every dollar of these funds to our students who meet the eligibility criteria established by the DOE.”

A total of 838 eligible students – 412 part-time and 426 full-time – are expected to receive monetary disbursements over the next few weeks. Amounts were determined based on course load. Part-time students are expected to receive $800 each, while full-time students (12 credit hours and up) will receive $1600.

There is no application process to access the funds, rather, eligibility has been determined based on requirements outlined by the DOE, which provided the funds:

Students must have completed a FAFSA for Spring 2020.

Students must have earned a GED or HS diploma.

Students must have been enrolled in at least one face-to-face course during Spring 2020.

Students must have a SSN on file with the institution.

Male students between 18-25 must have registered for the Selective Service.

Students must be a U.S. citizen.

Students must be in good standing with the Department of Education.

Students must meet normal financial aid requirements as stated by the DOE.



In the coming days, students should expect to receive a communication from L&C Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver outlining their CARES Act eligibility and the amount they can expect to receive.

Although not all Lewis and Clark students will be eligible for CARES Act funding, alternative relief may still be available.

The college has been working closely with the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation to provide aid through a separate, Student Emergency Relief Fund. Donors have already contributed more than $15,000 to the fund, which was initially established in March.

Students who have lost income due to COVID-19 can request a grant from the Student Emergency Relief Fund by contacting Director of Student Development and Counseling Jill Lorsbach at (618) 468-4120 or jlorsbach@lc.edu. These grants fund living expenses such as groceries, rent and utilities; services such as internet access and childcare; and academic expenses such as tuition, fees and books.

For more information on the L&C Foundation Student Emergency Relief Fund, visit www.lc.edu/emergency-relief.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Education CARES Act, visit www.lc.edu/cares-act/. If you have additional questions, please contact L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.

