GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Preparatory Division will present a recital at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. The recital will showcase a variety of performances by students from the studios of violinists Deberah Haferkamp and Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski; pianists Barbara Kramer, Barbara McHugh and Victoria Sowders; and vocalist Susan Parton Stanard. The recital is free and open to the public.

Private music lessons are offered at the L&C campus. Students can take vocal, guitar, percussion, brass, piano, woodwind and string instruments. Classes are also available for young children. Kinderkeys classes are for preschool children.

“One of the areas in which Lewis and Clark stands out among community colleges is in the high quality of its private music instruction,” said Stanard, Director of the Music Preparatory Division. “This recital is a musical celebration to re-introduce the RiverBend to some of the teachers in our private instruction studios. It’s a testament to the fact that music is continuing to enrich the lives of area children and adults alike.”

Each instructor will be represented by their students. Haferkamp will be represented by violinists Olivia Melanic and Parker Hunt. Kramer will be represented by Keaten Pedigo Mansfield. McHugh will be represented by Nicole Lowe and Nicholas Wooden. Sowders will be represented by AmyDee Bachman. Sister Swiezynski will be represented by violinist Anya Alexia Wilkie, and Stanard will be represented by vocalists Eleanor Wright, Sydney Maples and Nicolas Yates. McHugh will also direct an appearance of the RiverBend Children’s Chorus.

Contact: Ariel Weinman aweinman@lc.edu

For the complete fall 2014 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents or for more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

