GODFREY – Two Lewis and Clark Community College voice students won top honors in the College Sophomore Men’s division of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) classical voice competition.

Tenor Tyler Ciesler, of Alton, and baritone Nickolas Yates, of Grafton, both voice students of Susan Parton Stanard, won first and second places respectively in the competition which was held at Lewis and Clark Community College March 3.

“It’s always nerve-wracking competing against your peers, but Tyler and Nick were completely prepared for the challenge,” Stanard said. “They gave exemplary performances Sunday.”

There were 70 competitors vying for honors in groups that ranged from high school through advanced adult. Those competing represented private voice studios as well as more than eight colleges and universities including L&C, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Washington University, Saint Louis University, Missouri Baptist University and Millikin University.

In addition to Sunday’s honors, Yates also won first place in his vocal division in the National Association of Teachers of Singing Musical Theater Auditions, which were held at Webster University in the Fall 2012 semester.

NATS was founded in 1944 and is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world. Its mission is to encourage the highest standards of the vocal art and of ethical principles in the teaching of singing.

For more information, call Stanard at (618) 468-4732 or email her at spstanard@lc.edu.

Pictured: Tenor Tyler Ciesler, of Alton, and baritone Nickolas Yates, of Grafton.

