GODFREY – The artwork of six Lewis and Clark Community College students has been chosen for display at the annual Wood River Heritage Council’s Small Works Art Competition.

The juried show, which includes 59 works from area artists, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, Saturday, Oct. 23, Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. The gallery is located within the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center, 40 W. Ferguson Ave.

Bob Maguire, the show’s curator, said he’s been very happy with the participation of L&C students in recent exhibitions and looks forward to an even larger participation at future events.

“This is a really beautiful show,” he said. “There’s nothing diminutive about it. It’s a large show, and it’s large on beauty. It speaks volumes about the talent we have in the Riverbend area. It’s worth the trip to see it.”

Local artist Susan Bostwick served as the show’s juror. Awards dispersed totaled $600, including a purchase award by 1st Mid-America Bank.

Destiny Kwas, a specialist in the L&C Bursar’s Office and a student in Beginning Film Photography II, taught by Jody Jedlicka, won an honorable mention award for her black and white silver gelatin print titled “Linnean House.”

“It is a pleasure to have such a talented emerging artist in class,” Jedlicka said of Kwas. “This is Destiny’s second semester in film photography and watching her quest for perfection and the way she embraces new concepts is an inspiration.”

Kwas also won second place in L&C’s 16th Annual Student Art Exhibition this past spring with her reversal print in Halochrome, “Redbud Sapling in Winter.”

“I am very proud that our students’ artwork was accepted into the Wood River Small Work Juried Art Exhibition,” added L&C Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung. “It’s very exciting that Destiny’s piece took home an honorable mention. A very warm congratulations to all of the students who participated in the show."

L&C students featured in this year’s show are:

Article continues after sponsor message

Samantha McPherson

“Into The Deep,” Stoneware

(Untitled), Silver Gelatin Print

Ashley McPherson

“My Country,” Stoneware

“Stepping into Christ,” Toned Silver Gelatin Print

Laura Inlow

“Zinnia Study,” Silver Gelatin Print

“Back to the Earth,” Silver Gelatin Print

Destiny Kwas

“Linnean House,” Silver Gelatin Print

“Ellia at Sunset,” Silver Gelatin Print

Jessicka Slagle

“Tranquility in Blue,” Toned Silver Gelatin Print

“Love Letters,” Silver Gelatin Print

Grace Zucca

“Miles Davis in Copper,” Toned Liquid emulsion print

To learn more about the L&C Art Department, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Hung at ahung@lc.edu.

L&C is currently enrolling for the Spring 2022 semester. Apply today to get started at www.lc.edu/admissions, call/text (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

Caption 1: Works by L&C film photography students hang in the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center as part of the annual juried Wood River Small Works Art Competition.

Caption 2: Second-semester film photography student Destiny Kwas received an honorable mention award for her silver gelatin print, “Linnean House.”

More like this: