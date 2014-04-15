GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College voice student Tyler Ciesler, of Alton, recently won first class in the College Upper Class Men’s division of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) classical voice competition.

Ciesler, a tenor and voice student of L&C’s Susan Parton Stanard, won first place at the competition, which was held at L&C on Feb. 23. Ciesler also placed first in the 2012 NATS competition.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere without the guidance and instruction from Susan,” Ciesler said. “All I can say is hearing your name called after the words ‘first place’ is definitely a wonderful feeling, and I was very excited to sing in the final recital with the winners from the other divisions.”

There were 50 competitors vying for honors in groups that ranged from high school through advanced adult, representing private voice studios as well as colleges and universities including Lewis and Clark, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Washington University and Missouri Baptist University.

“It’s always a pleasure teaching students like Tyler who work so hard to improve their craft,” said Associate Professor of Music Susan Parton Stanard. “As a singer, he’s just beginning to shine. I look forward to hearing wonderful things about him for many years to come.”

NATS was founded in 1944 and is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world. Its mission is to encourage the highest standards of the vocal art and of ethical principles in the teaching of singing. For more information about the organization visit www.nats.org .

For more information on L&C’s music offerings, contact Stanard at (618) 468-4732 or spstanard@lc.edu.

