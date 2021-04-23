GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 16th annual Student Art Exhibition opened virtually on Friday, April 23, with all 96 works displayed online for viewing.

“Although we’re unable to hold this year’s exhibition in person, we’re finding new ways of getting these wonderful artists the exposure and attention they deserve through virtual means,” said L&C Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan. “This exhibition is the culmination of the hard work of our students throughout the year, and we’re once again excited to share it with the community, and beyond.”

All pieces can be viewed as digital images at www.lc.edu/art-student.

This year, the exhibition features the categories of basic design, painting, drawing, print and publication design, film photography, digital photography, 2-D illustrations and 3-D illustrations.

First place for Best in Show went to Aleksandra Ivanov for her drawing, “Drapery.”

“I'm very excited about placing first in the show,” she said. “I didn't think I'd even be a runner-up. I'm grateful to my family and instructors who supported me and encouraged me to enter. This wouldn't have happened without them.”

Second place went to Destiny Kwas for her print, "Redbud Sapling in Winter," and Sierra Wilson’s photograph, "Home Improvement" placed third.

Honorable mentions were given to Sophia Blagoue for her digital illustration, “Sustainable Stamp Series,” Joshua Preston for his gelatin silver print entitled “Rapt,” and Mahogne Chapple for her “Self Portrait” oil painting.

L&C Associate Professor of Fine Art and Gallery Director Angela Hung praised the students for adapting to challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to work on their art.

“I think the exhibit encouraged and inspired students during this difficult time and allowed us to connect with each other through art,” she said. “We are very proud of our students for having produced such great work. A very warm congratulations to all participants."

Hung also gave thanks to L&C Professor of Art Jeff Vaughn, who teaches photography, for helping students create digital images of the pieces for optimum virtual display.

“The excitement surrounding the annual student show compels students to produce their best work,” Vaughn said. “There is simply an abundance of talent in our Fine Art and Graphic Design students. This year, the jurors had a nearly impossible task selecting the award winners. There were just too many deserving pieces.”

For more information on the L&C Art program, contact Program Coordinator Chris Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/.

For more information about the L&C Graphic Design program, contact Program Coordinator Louise Jett at ljett@lc.edu, or visit www.lc.edu/program/graphic-design/.

