L&C Fall Choral Concert to be Full of Fall Fantasy

GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will present their fall choral concert, “Fall Fantasy,” at 7:30 pm. Wednesday, Oct. 29 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The concert will feature a colorful array of compositions perfect for the season.

Featured ensembles will include the Concert Choir and Limited Edition, both under the direction of L&C Director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies Susan Parton Stanard. Teresa Crane, associate professor of music at L&C, will be playing piano. Also performing will be the RiverBend Children’s Chorus under the direction of Barbara McHugh.

The combined voices of the Concert Choir and the RiverBend Children’s Chorus open the program with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sing,” which was composed and performed for Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee.

The Concert Choir will continue the performance with three American folk songs: “Black is the Color of my True Love’s Hair,” arranged by John Purifoy; “All The Pretty Little Horses,” arranged by Andy Beck; and Jay Althouse’s arrangement of “Peace Like A River.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The set will conclude with Roger Emerson’s arrangement of a medley of Irving Berlin’s best known songs: “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin’ On the Ritz,” “Blue Skies” and “God Bless America.”

The RiverBend Children’s Chorus, a group comprised of singers in the second to eighth grades, will take the stage to perform Stephen Lawrence’s “Listen to the Rain,” Andrea Ramsey’s “Three Quotes by Mark Twain,” Nick Page’s “Fairest Lady” and “Hine Ma Tov” by Allan Naplan.

Limited Edition will sing two timeless classics: “Cheek to Cheek” by Irving Berlin and Harry Connick, Jr.’s version of “It Had to Be You.”

The concert will conclude with the return of the Concert Choir singing Mark Hayes’ arrangement of “Shenandoah” and “He’s Gone Away.” Jay Rouse’s stirring music will provide the perfect setting for A.S. Pushkin’s poem “I Loved You.” The concert will celebrate October and Oktoberfest with the German folk song, “Du, du liegst mir im Herzen” and then conclude with the combined choirs singing Mark Hayes’ setting of “Ubuntu.”

Admission to the concert is free. For more information, please call Karen Swan at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: