GODFREY - After stepping in as interim head coach of Lewis and Clark Community College’s women’s basketball program last December, Isaac Moore has been chosen to fill the role full time.

As with most coaches, Moore has a deep love of his sport, but he is very much an educator.

“Nothing provides more fulfillment to me than teaching and developing young people on and off the court,” he said. “Basketball is a game where dedication, hard work, selflessness, intelligence toughness and energy are rewarded far more than God-given ability.”

L&C Athletic Director Cody Zippmann wanted a coach with strong character, as well as high levels of commitment and competitiveness.

“He gives our women’s basketball program direction and improves our athletics overall,” Zippmann said. “Isaac represents a move forward from the average – we’re not in the business of being average with the development of our student athletes. I’m fired up to have him.”

After graduating high school in Cincinnati in 2014, Moore went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies/Secondary Education from Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, where he was named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) scholar athlete. He also earned a Master of History from the University of Missouri, St. Louis (UMSL).

Moore believes in coaching the person as much as the player.

“The relationship-building and longitudinal growth provided through the game of basketball that teach and promote character development is the most exciting part of coaching,” he said. “I’m ecstatic about the opportunity at L&C because there is a tremendous chance for us to put a winning product on the court through high standards and admirable values.”

His prior experience includes teaching and coaching in the St. Louis Public School District, where he earned the Fanning Middle School Rising Teacher Award, and teacher/coach at Webster Groves High School, where, as assistant coach, he helped lead the team to the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 5 State Championship.

Moore began coaching while working in the St. Louis Public School District as an effort to invest in the community. He plans to continue fostering a relationship with the community through L&C’s women’s basketball program.

“I’d like to establish a winning culture on and off the court for the women’s program by achieving the highest standards and complete investment to our student athletes, L&C community and our local community,” he said. “We will spend a tremendous amount of energy giving fans access to high-level collegiate basketball. We will have fun theme nights for games, be active within events and programs at L&C and will work to establish a culture of academic excellence across campus.”

Moore, along with assistant coaches Lee Richardson and Paige Denby, have been busy recruiting.

“We’ve brought in a great group of high academic student athletes who are ready to make some noise in the best JUCO region in the country,” he said. “I am determined to bring the first ever national championship to Lewis and Clark’s women’s basketball program.”

To learn more about Trailblazer athletics and the women’s basketball program, contact Zippmann at (618) 468-6205 or czippmann@lc.edu.

