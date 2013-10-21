Lewis and Clark Community College is accepting nominations for coaches and athletes to be inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame through Friday, Jan. 31, 2014.

“Lewis and Clark has a rich athletic history of individuals who have made strong contributions to our teams. Many of these individuals have continued their success at other colleges and in semi-professional and professional athletics,” said Sean Hill, vice president of Student Engagement at Lewis and Clark. “We are pleased to accept nominations for the Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame and honor some of the strongest athletic performers and contributors.”

This year, a maximum of three individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Nominations for inductees can be made by former players, coaches, college personnel, contributors and supporters of athletics and sports professionals, such as sports writers, photographers and sports editors and directors. Please use the appropriate Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics Hall of Fame Nomination form, located online at http://www.lc.edu/athletics .

A selection committee comprising college representatives, sports editors and directors and alumni will vote on and accept this year’s inductees. All inductees selected will be honored during a special ceremony in Spring 2014.

For more information regarding the nomination process and criteria, contact Kimberly Ruby in the Lewis and Clark Student Engagement Office at (618) 468-6001.

