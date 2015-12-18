GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College scholar Shannon Yount is passionate about making sure veterans have a voice.

Having served in the armed forces herself, the vice president of the L&C Veterans Club is dedicated to supporting service members, military families and veterans.

“I have an unwavering commitment to serve veterans and military families, while building productive relationships and resolving complex issues,” she said.

Yount, who plans on transferring to a four-year university with honors after the 2016 spring semester, was the recipient of the 2015-2016 Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Scholarship.

This was the first year L&C streamlined the scholarship process by offering a single website from which students could search, browse and apply for scholarships, all in one place. For the 2016-2017 academic year, applications on the site opened early to allow even more students the opportunity to benefit.

In addition to her prestigious scholarship, Yount was also recently hired as a Veterans Constituent Representative for Congressman Rodney Davis, the representative for Illinois' 13th Congressional District. As a constituent representative, she serves as a liaison between veterans and federal, state and local government agencies.

“I am so proud of Shannon,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane said. “She deserves this opportunity to show what she can do. I’m sure there was a lot of competition for the position. Her military experience as a Marine and her L&C college courses, together with her great personality, make her the right choice. I’m sure Congressman Davis will be pleased with her performance.”

While serving in the United States Marine Corps from 2006 to 2014, Yount earned several noteworthy titles, including Uniformed Victim Advocate with the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program, Suicide Prevention Master Trainer for the United States Marine Corps Suicide Prevention Program, and Vice President of the Noncommissioned Officer Association for Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, California.

“I want to work in mass communications and ensure that veterans’ voices are heard,” Yount said. “This is very similar to what I was doing in the military, and I want to continue in that job field.”

She also served as a combat correspondent, public affairs representative and mass communication specialist, while enlisted. During a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan, Yount covered more than 75 news stories, captured more than 300 photographs and produced more than 50 video projects.

“These print and video materials were marketed worldwide and were used not only in the United States, but in numerous countries,” Yount said. “This information was essential in informing the public about the hard work and dedication the service members put forward to improve the lives of the Afghan locals.”

Yount is enjoying her time at L&C and said she appreciates the atmosphere and opportunities at Lewis and Clark.

“The best part of Lewis and Clark is the personnel at the college, including the instructors, employees and staff,” Yount said. “They are all exceptional. The college goes above and beyond to ensure that students here get the best education and assistance. I truly appreciated the Student Success Center in the science and math building. I don’t think I would have passed my math or science classes, without that support.”

For more information on Veterans Services at L&C, visit www.lc.edu/Veterans.

Scholarship Applications Now Open for 2016-2017 Academic Year

GODFREY – This year, Lewis and Clark Community College opened scholarship applications in November, months earlier than in years past, to give more students the opportunity to benefit.

“We realize that some students plan for college based on where they can earn scholarships and get aid to help them pay for school,” said L&C Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman. “The scholarship website opened early this year to coincide with when four-year colleges and universities’ applications are available.”

In 2015, Lewis and Clark made applying for scholarships easier by streamlining the process and offering one website, a one-stop shop, for searching, browsing and applying for all scholarships.

“There are more than 100 scholarship opportunities for which students can apply for the 2016-2017 school year,” said L&C Financial Aid Director Angela Weaver. “Between the Lewis & Clark Foundation and Lewis and Clark Community College, more than $300,000 in scholarships were awarded during the most recently completed school year. Students still have more than three months to complete the scholarship application.”

The deadline for these applications, based on the award year 2016-2017, is March 4, 2016. Students can find the application link at www.lc.edu/scholarships.

