GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s upcoming Resource & Wellness Fair will offer various health, wellness and community resources to help Riverbend residents thrive.

This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, in The Commons, on the college’s Godfrey Campus. It is free and open to the public.

“This year’s fair is an expansion of the college’s annual Wellness Fair,” said L&C Counselor Terri Austin, who is helping to spearhead the event. “One of the key directions of the college’s strategic plan focuses on building a transparent and inclusive campus culture and building community collaborations. We saw this event as an opportunity to work toward both while promoting physical and mental wellness.”

Attendees can also prepare for flu season by getting a flu shot at the event. Vaccines are free with most insurance, though self-pay will also be accepted. This clinic is sponsored by the L&C Pharmacy Technician program and Wood River Medicine Shoppe.

In addition, there will be many wellness activities going on, including mental health screenings, therapy dogs, guest speakers, art therapy (rock and canvas painting and mini flower pots), snacks, attendance prizes and more.

Lewis and Clark will highlight student services, including Reid Memorial Library, counseling, advising, and financial aid.

In addition to wellness and student services, various community organizations will attend to share information about their offerings. Organizations will include Madison County Health Department, Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, NAMI Southwestern Illinois, MERS Goodwill and more.

There's still time to reserve an informational table. To do so, contact Brooke Frank at (618) 468-4130 or bfrank@lc.edu or Amanda Saettele at (618) 468-4121 or asaettel@lc.edu.

The 2023 Resource & Wellness Fair was “Rock n’ Roll” themed. This year’s theme is “Flowers and Feelings.” JAN DONA/L&C MARKETING & PR

A Wellness Speaker Series by Sacred Spaces of Care, in partnership with the L&C Resource & Wellness Fair, will take place from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, in SC 113 (Olin Science building). An array of different mental health topics will be presented. This event is also free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Frank or Terri Austin at (618) 468-4125 or taaustin@lc.edu. For updates, follow the event on Facebook.



