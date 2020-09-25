GODFREY – At Lewis and Clark Community College, many different paths lead to a successful future.

Adult education graduates can increase their earnings by close to $10,000 annually once they get their diploma, according to Georgetown University’s “Good Jobs Project” at goodjobsdata.org.

L&C’s Adult Education division offers a myriad of programs to meet students where they are, and get them on track to a higher education and lucrative career. In many cases, these programs and services are free!

“Adult Education focuses on a population of learners who have found the courage to give education another try,” said Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris. “While some may refer to our students as at-risk or disconnected, we feel they are full of grit and potential – they represent an economic opportunity: they just need education and support to get on track. Many are eager to further their education, to gain relevant work experience and to help their families and communities. National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week (Sept. 20-26) is a great time to advocate for our efforts and for our students and their families.”

Adult education also represents a value to the overall economy, offsetting an estimated $200 billion otherwise spent on public support programs for low-skilled adults annually, according to “The Report on Investment from Adult Education and Training,” published by the McGraw Hill Research Foundation.

L&C is calling on instructors, students and graduates to help celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week by sharing their experiences and stories on social media using #AEFLWeek and #TrailblazersTogether.

Learn more about L&C’s Adult Education division and the programs below at www.lc.edu/adulted.

GED® Preparation

Free GED®/High School Equivalency (HSE) preparation classes offer instruction in reading, writing, social studies, science and math so students will have the skills necessary to pass their exams. During the pandemic, L&C provides preparation courses virtually during convenient times for everyone and also purely online. New courses begin every four weeks. Virtual options are available. To get started, contact the GED® office at (618) 468-4141.

Youthbuild

YouthBuild is a career pathway program designed to prepare young adults, ages 16-24, to take the GED®/High School Equivalency (HSE) exam or complete their high school diploma while gaining skills in fields like construction, information technology or CNA. YouthBuild is an AmeriCorps network affiliate member which provides students with leadership and service opportunities while helping them earn money for education and develop an appreciation for citizenship through service-learning activities within the community.

Career Pathways

No diploma? No problem! L&C’s Career Pathways programs put students without a high school diploma or GED®, as well as those who struggle with reading or math, on streamlined and specialized training pathways to lucrative and rewarding careers. Many options allow students to earn college credit while obtaining their GED®. Students also learn strategies such as staying motivated, budgeting, time and stress management, and work directly with an L&C pathway advocate. Some pathways, such as Truck Driver Training, take as little as 12 weeks to complete, while others can lead to an associate or even a bachelor’s degree. L&C will even help students find work in their fields after completion.

Family Literacy

Join a select group of parents who are focused on improving their family’s educational goals while working to earn their GED®. This program offers GED® preparation, career exploration and development, parenting workshops, Parent and Child Together activities, transportation (bus tokens), family visits, access to a library of books and learning activities to use at home, support services and more. Parents with at least one child under 16 years old can participate in parenting education, family visits and parent/child activities while working toward their GED®.

English as a Second Language

English as a Second Language classes are completely free. No matter their current skill level, students are invited have fun and participate to improve their English, make new friends in the community, pursue their goals and achieve success. Online classes are now available. Contact jfuller@lc.edu to learn more about getting started in this program.

Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP)

HCCTP is designed for women, minorities and disadvantaged individuals at least 18 years of age, with a GED®/High School Equivalency (HSE) or high school diploma, and provides opportunities to participate in construction and highway construction-related projects. The program works hand-in-hand with the trades and contractors, providing students with training that mimics real life, on-the-job work experience with a 75 percent success rate for placement. Students receive a stipend dependent on their class and job performance. Support services for graduates include trade application and career search assistance. Students must have a valid driver’s license and be drug-free. HCCTP is funded and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Project READ

Project READ serves individuals, 17 years of age and above, by providing supported practice in basic reading, math and English language skills. Project READ is for prospective learners who are looking to improve their skills to further their education or qualify to enter the workforce. Project READ matches students with trained volunteer tutors from the community. Prospective participants can enjoy the flexibility of scheduled session times and locations according to their availability. The program is currently seeking tutors, as well as students looking for assistance.

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+

Computers play an integral part of most people’s lives. There is a growing need for trained technicians with the knowledge and skills to maintain and upgrade the expanding digital community. The CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ pathway provides the knowledge and skills to transition into a college degree or a career in the IT field. The program includes instruction in hardware, software, networking, security and more. All courses can be taken concurrently with GED®/High School Equivalency classes and are free for qualifying students.

Bridge to Certified Nursing Assistant

Bridge to CNA is a three-week course designed to prepare students to succeed in NUAD 120 Basic Nurse Assistant Training. Participants will learn health science terminology, basic math, study skills, test-taking strategies and much more. These courses can be taken concurrently with GED®/High School Equivalency classes and are free for qualifying students.

Bridge to Warehousing/TDL (Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics)

The Bridge to Warehousing/Transportation, Distribution and Logistics program provides students with training that will prepare them for work in the warehousing/TDL sector. Participants receive instruction and certifications in OSHA training, CPR/first aid, forklift operation and more. Courses can be taken concurrently with GED®/High School Equivalency classes and are free for qualifying students.

