GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Project READ tutor Lee Beneze was one of only 10 voluntary adult tutors across Illinois to be honored by the State Library last Thursday, July 15, with a 2021 Spotlight on Service Award.

During a virtual ceremony, the Office of State Secretary and State Librarian Jesse White lauded Beneze for his patient teaching style, his big heart and endless energy.

“I would most like to thank my students,” Beneze told the virtual audience, while surrounded in person by colleagues, friends and family who gathered at the Scott Bibb Center in Alton. “Without their drive, their commitment and their trust in us, we couldn’t make this work.”

The Spotlight on Service Awards are presented to adult literacy volunteer tutors who have shown great dedication as they assist adult learners in reaching their reading goals.

Project READ is a program designed to serve individuals, 17 years of age and above, providing participants with supported practice in basic reading, math and English language skills. The program matches students with trained volunteer tutors from the community.

For more information on Project READ, visit www.lc.edu/Project_Read_Tutoring or contact L&C Adult Education Community Services Coordinator Sheila Vaughn at svaughn@lc.edu.

