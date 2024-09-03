L&C Presents Wellness Speaker Series in Partnership with Sacred Spaces of CARE
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a Wellness Speaker Series focusing on various mental health topics in collaboration with Sacred Spaces of CARE. This event will take place alongside the upcoming Resource & Wellness Fair, Sept. 10.
The Wellness Speaker Series will be held from 1-4:45 p.m. in Room 113 of the Olin Science building. This event is free and open to the public.
“During our annual Resource & Wellness Fair, we are excited to host a Wellness Speaker Series in partnership with Sacred Spaces of CARE,” Counselor and Associate Professor Terri Austin said.
Sacred Spaces of CARE is a community organization committed to mental health advocacy and education. It is one of the many community resources featured at the fair.
Schedule of Topics
Time: 1 – 1:45 p.m.
Topic: Tools for Mutual Health in All Types of Relationships: Addressing Our Habits and Hangups
Speaker: Sherry McCrady – Luminous Life Coaching
Time: 2 – 2:45 p.m.
Topic: Trauma & Mental Health: The Relationship of Our Mind & Body
Speaker: Angie Darden - Refuge
Time: 3 – 3:45 p.m.
Topic: Addictive Habits: Potentially Harmful Coping & Tools for Healthy Choices
Speaker: David Grant – Grant Construction Co.
Time: 4 – 4:45 p.m.
Topic: Current Drug Trends & Preventing Misuse
Speaker: Tracy Hancock – Chestnut Health Systems
The Resource and Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, in The Commons on the Godfrey Campus. It is also free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Case Coordinator Brooke Frank at (618) 468-4130 or bfrank@lc.edu or Terri Austin at (618) 468-4125 or taaustin@lc.edu. Check out the event on Facebook: facebook.com/share/yDjfJkDu4whod6XU/.
