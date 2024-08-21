GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Pharmacy Technician program is teaming up with Wood River Medicine Shoppe to hold a flu shot clinic on Sept. 10, 2024 in Godfrey.

The flu shot clinic will be part of L&C’s annual Resource and Wellness Fair, which will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in The Commons.

“The Pharmacy Technician program allows L&C and its students to serve the community,” Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator Kaycilee Sackmann said. “With the help of Wood River Medicine Shoppe, we have the resources to offer the public something as important and vital as flu vaccines.”

According to Sackmann, it’s possible new COVID-19 boosters could be administered if they are available at that time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The flu shot clinic is for anyone who has not received this year’s flu vaccination, including children as young as 4. Parents do not need to be present.

Shots are free through most standard health insurance plans. The cost for those without insurance is $35. Indviduals are asked to bring their ID and insurance card.

Both the clinic and Resource and Wellness Fair are open to the public.

For more information, please contact Sackmann at (618) 468-4933 or ksackmann@lc.edu.

More like this: