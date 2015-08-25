GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has partnered with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer courses to help human resources professionals earn necessary credentials.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management, and the new courses will help prepare human resources professionals for SHRM’s new competency-based certification: the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM –CP) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credentials.

SHRM developed a new certification based on the SHRM Competency Model, which identifies eight behavioral competencies and one technical competency (HR Knowledge or HR Expertise) that human resources professionals need to advance their careers and improve the effectiveness in the workplace.

“The Society for Human Resource Management is delighted at the opportunity to partner with Lewis and Clark and to help HR professionals acquire both the competencies and knowledge essential for success in today’s global economy,” said SHRM Senior Vice President for Membership, Marketing and External Affairs J. Robert Carr. “SHRM is committed to ensuring that the certifications our certificants receive are recognized as best-in-class and distinguishes them in the marketplace. We regard the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP as the new standard in certification for the HR profession.”

With the help of outstanding certification preparation tools from SHRM, L&C’s course will help professionals prepare for the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams, which are based on a single, comprehensive SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge and are relevant worldwide.

The next SHRM Learning System certification prep course will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 5, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus, which is located at 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville. There is an early bird registration fee of $999 if enrolled by Sept. 1. After that date, the cost will be $1,099. The registration deadline is Sept. 18.

SHRM focuses on making sure HR professionals are seeking and attaining certification, and the SHRM certification preparation programs are designed to maximize success, both on the exam and in career development. For more information on SHRM certifications please visit www.shrmcertification.org.

To register for the upcoming course, please visit www.lc.edu/SHRM or contact Kathy Willis, L&C Director of Corporate and Community Learning, at (618) 468-5700.

