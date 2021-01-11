GODFREY – No matter the economy, the key to finding a good job or advancing in a chosen field is the right training. Students from L&C’s Paralegal program have proven that the need for qualified paralegals is real and immediate.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for well-trained legal assistants/paralegals is expected to increase by 10 percent in the next decade – a rate much higher than average for all other occupations.

L&C has stepped up to meet this market demand with its 30 and Out option, which is designed for those who have completed an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. This fast-track option allows full-time students to complete their Paralegal Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree in just two to three semesters and entirely online.

Even students who start from scratch can complete their degree in less time than many other programs.

Tabitha Elliot, a full-time paralegal and mother of two, describes the program as flexible and manageable.

“Time management and organization are key in being a paralegal,” Elliot said. “This program teaches you how to manage your time, get organized and multitask.”

Jessica McGiffen found the instructors to be patient and relatable.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was constantly encouraged to ask questions and felt any confusion I had was validated; there was never a silly question,” McGiffen said. “Future paralegals get the opportunity to explore different types of litigation, whether it be family law, estate, torts, corporate or even military.”

Amanda Mansfield was able to complete the program while working full-time.

“The program was easy to manage while working a full-time job,” Mansfield said. “I feel much more prepared in my job at the law firm now that I have more knowledge and a better understanding of the documents I create and terminology used.”

According to Paralegal Program Coordinator and Professor Becky Gockel, paralegals often work from home.

“The market demand is high right now,” Gockel said. “This program is designed to meet the needs of those wanting to launch a new career or advance in an industry in which they’re already working.”

For more information on this and other Paralegal program options, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

To learn about other degrees offered through L&C’s 30 and Out program option, contact Academic Advisor Ann Wilson at (618) 468-5255 or anrwilson@lc.edu.

More information on College for Busy Adults can be found at www.lc.edu/College_for_Busy_Adults.

More like this: