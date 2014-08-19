GODFREY – Join Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department once again as they present area organists showcasing their talents at the Organ Spectacular Concert, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Area organists will perform a variety of pieces, including material from classic organ literature, on the Rodgers Trillium Masterpiece Series organ that arrived at Lewis and Clark in September 2007 as a replacement for the pipe organ the college inherited from Monticello College when it was founded in 1970. Both organs have been used for recitals, education, weddings and more.

Stephen Eros, organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will join several returning performers for this concert. Other performers will include Ray Bentley, Pauline Stillwell and Roy Stillwell. The concert is open to the public and admission is free.

For more information regarding this event or other music department events, please call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

Article continues after sponsor message

Performer Biographies:

* Stephen Eros – Eros, a native of Belleville, graduated with honors from Webster University with a Bachelor of Music degree in Organ Performance. He studied organ, voice and jazz piano. He is currently pursuing a Master of Arts degree with an emphasis in choral conducting. He serves as assistant conductor of the Webster University Concert Choir and Chamber Singers and the Bach Society of St. Louis. He is a principal singer with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, and recently he sang for the St. Louis Symphony’s performance of Benjamin Britten’s opera “Peter Grimes.” He has also been an active performer, board member and advocate for several Belleville music groups. He is a member of several professional music organizations, including the St. Louis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. An active church musician since 2008, Eros has worked for parishes in the Diocese of Belleville and Archdiocese of St. Louis. He currently serves as director of music and organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.

* Ray Bentley – Bentley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in Educational Administration. He also completed an additional 32 hours beyond the master’s degree. He retired after teaching 38 years in the Alton School District. He is a registered piano technician with 37 years experience and serves homes, churches and schools, including L&C. Bentley is also the organist at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

* Pauline Stillwell – Pauline Stillwell holds music degrees from Luther College and the University of Iowa. After teaching piano at the college level for many years, she now teaches part-time at home and L&C. She is also the pianist/organist at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey.



* Roy Stillwell – Roy Stillwell is an experienced instructor and performer. He has taught music at the college level in North Dakota and Mississippi, and holds degrees in music from MacMurray College and the Eastman School of Music. After retiring from full-time teaching, he moved back to the Alton/Godfrey area, where he was raised. Stillwell currently teaches organ as an adjunct instructor at L&C.

More like this: