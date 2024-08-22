GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Financial Aid is offering FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Completion and Corrections Assistance during an upcoming workshop, Aug. 27, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assistance will be available from 3-6 p.m. in Baldwin Hall, on the college’s Godfrey Campus. Students should start in the Financial Aid office, BA 2450, on the college's Godfrey Campus to check in when they arrive.

Free snacks and drinks will be available during this event.

Anyone with questions can contact Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver at aweaver@lc.edu.

More like this:

Jul 15, 2024 - ISAC Hosts 14th Annual College Changes Everything Conference

Aug 22, 2024 - Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle Kickoff Party on Aug. 24 to Celebrate $50,000 Raffle

Aug 13, 2024 - NAGBC Spotlight: Benchmark Mortgage Brings Financial Peace, Education To Community

Sep 6, 2024 - Godfrey Mayor Presents $50,000 Check to Fire Protection District For Firetruck #1422

Aug 6, 2024 - Fundraiser Launched for Daughters of Crash Victims

 