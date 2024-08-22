GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Financial Aid is offering FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Completion and Corrections Assistance during an upcoming workshop, Aug. 27, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assistance will be available from 3-6 p.m. in Baldwin Hall, on the college’s Godfrey Campus. Students should start in the Financial Aid office, BA 2450, on the college's Godfrey Campus to check in when they arrive.

Free snacks and drinks will be available during this event.

Anyone with questions can contact Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver at aweaver@lc.edu.

More like this: