

GODFREY – An array of early works by famous composers will be the subject of an upcoming concert by Lewis and Clark Community College Music faculty, which will be livestreamed on YouTube at noon, Thursday, Nov. 12.

From the Ringhausen Music Building’s atrium, the ensemble will present “Banned Composers: Chamber Music Forbidden in Occupied Europe.” Selections will feature composers Fanny Mendelssohn, Claude Debussy, Gustav Mahler, Frederic Chopin and Anton Rubinstein, all of which were forbidden in Nazi-occupied Europe prior to World War II.

“When doing a bit of historical research on program notes for previous concerts, I happened to notice that some very marvelous, famous composers had been banned in 1940s occupied Europe,” said Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski, L&C adjunct faculty and director of violin ensembles. “Their music not only survived, but thrived because of its beauty.”

She said four of the five pieces were written by the composers while in their teens.

L&C faculty members performing will include Swiezynski on violin, Christine Banda Banks on viola, and Justine Aldridge on cello, accompanied by Vera Parkin, an orchestral pianist with the St. Louis Symphony and faculty member at Webster University.

“The five carefully curated movements are fascinating and seldom-heard early works for their famous composers,” Parkin said. “They show the craft and potential of their creators, and showcase their skill level as pianists. The works demonstrate a great array of colors, characters and conversations within the ensemble.”

This Brown Bag event is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All are invited to tune in to watch at www.youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc. The video will remain available on the channel following the event.

For more information on Music Department events, call the music office at (618) 468-4731 or log on to www.lc.edu/music.

