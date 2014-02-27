GODFREY – The Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College will present several concerts this March, including the Spring Choral Pops Concert and a Fat Tuesday concert.

March music events will begin with a Brown Bag Event Extra, the Bi-State Brass Quintet, featuring David Drillinger, Wil Adams, Matt Geary, Dick Rogers, Kelley Kesterson and Peter Hussey, which will take place at noon on Monday, March 3 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

The Spring Choral Pops Concert, “Lullaby of Broadway,” will feature L&C’s Concert Choir,

Limited Edition and the RiverBend Children’s Choir at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 3, in The Commons.

The Hayner Public Library District and L&C Music Department will present a Fat Tuesday Concert, featuring Bud Shultz and Friends, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Admission is free but reservations are suggested. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 613-3163.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another Brown Bag event, featuring the Bud Shultz and the “You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band,” will take place at noon on Wednesday, March 19, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. Admission is free, and, as always, attendees are welcome and encouraged to bring a lunch to the performance.

A choral concert, entitled “Music from the Great American Song Book,” will feature Limited Edition at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23, in Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

A Preparatory Music Recital will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music or for more information call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

# # #

More like this: