More than 200 military and veteran themed books and videos are now available in the Reid Memorial Library at Lewis and Clark Community College because of a recently awarded “Back to Books” grant.

Assistant Director of Instructional Services Liz Burns and Assistant Director of Reference Services Gregory Cash worked with Associate Director of Veterans Services Terry Lane to tailor L&C’s grant proposal, named “Operation Mission Possible,” to help veterans make the transition from military to civilian life.

“We are excited to have been awarded this grant because it affords us the ability to collect in a vital subject area,” Cash said. “We are also thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with Terry to provide resources in his work with L&C veterans.”

L&C was awarded $5,000 from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

“This is the first time in quite a few years that LSTA funds have been available for the purchase of books and other similar resources, which made it a very competitive grant,” Burns said. “We’re excited our entry was awarded full funding as we are now able to provide many needed resources to help our military and their families transition to civilian and student life.”

The grant has been used to purchase books, which cover all aspects of a veteran’s life and are available to district residents with a library card. All L&C district residents are able to get a Community Patron Card from the library by providing proof of residency. Those interested can also have their local library request the materials through interlibrary loan.

“Greg and Liz deserve a lot of credit for securing this competitive grant and for focusing on issues important to veterans, active duty military, their spouses and their dependents,” Lane said. “L&C serves all these groups every day of every semester. The purchases made under this grant will address many issues important to veterans including finances, mental and physical health, military and political history, careers and education, military sexual trauma, homelessness, etc. Making this information readily available will definitely serve those who served.”

Those wanting more information can reach Burns at (618) 468-4320 or lburns@lc.edu and Cash at (618) 468-4330 or gcash@lc.edu.

