Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Jazz Band will perform with special guests, the Alton Middle School Band and the Alton High School Band, for an evening of jazz on Monday, April 25.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the ATC Theater in the Trimpe Building, located on the school’s Godfrey campus.

The L&C Jazz Band, under the direction of Tim Jarden, comprises musicians ages 16 to 81. Musicians from area high schools, Lewis and Clark, and from around the Metro East area have made this band an engaging and appealing opportunity to play and learn about jazz for more than 30 years.

In addition, Jarden also directs the Alton High School Band and co-directs – along with Ken King – the Alton Middle School Band.

Songs include “Route 66, Watermelon Man” performed by the Alton Middle School Band and “Groovin’ Hard” and “Embraceable You” performed by the Alton High School Band.

The L&C Jazz Band will perform “It’s Oh So Nice” and “Sweetest Sounds” along with many other jazz tunes.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. As always, we invite the public to join us.



If you have any questions regarding this event or upcoming events, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

