GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting community members to its Godfrey Campus April 24 for fun, games and free food at the school’s first ever L&C Community Expo.

Enrollment Center and Financial Aid representatives, faculty members and students from a sampling of the college’s more than 40 degree programs, student organizations and more will be on hand from noon to 2 p.m. to greet guests and give campus tours.

“This is a new event for Lewis and Clark, and it will be an opportunity to learn about the college’s credit and non-credit course offerings as well as the many features of the campus,” Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel said.

General campus tram tours will be available during the expo. Program specific tours will be offered by a number of programs, including nursing, criminal justice, computer graphics, business, art, medical assisting and occupational therapy assisting. These tours will allow individuals interested in those programs the opportunity to tour the facilities and talk to the program coordinators, in addition to their informational booths.

“The tours will be a great opportunity to see what to expect as a student at Lewis and Clark and to see all the innovative labs and classrooms that are utilized in our programs,” said Delfina Dornes, L&C Enrollment Center Director.

There will be a variety of activities around campus for the whole family to enjoy – including a rock climbing wall, other inflatables and games, as well as free food and giveaways.

“This is the perfect time for high school students and adults alike to learn about the type of training involved in different careers,” Scheffel said. “We’ll also have people on hand to talk about our non-credit, personal enrichment courses for children and adults. Others are welcome just to stop by and have lunch on our beautiful, historic grounds.”

In the event of rain, the activities will be moved into the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

For more information on this event, call (618) 468-5001. Find the event on Facebook at http://bit.ly/LC_Community_Expo.

