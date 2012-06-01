GODFREY – At a time when the nation is facing a shortage of thousands of nurses, Lewis and Clark Community College is working to recruit more students into the field through an introductory nursing course for anyone who is interested in pursuing that career path.

Nursing 129, a one credit hour course offered through Lewis and Clark’s Nursing Program, will give students a chance to try out the field of nursing before they select a major or make a career choice. The course will be offered in a four-day format from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11-14. The cost of the course is $110, and it is designed for anyone who is at least 16-years-old and is interested in nursing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nursing 129 offers students the opportunity to do actual job shadowing in area hospitals, and learn valuable information about the career in just four short days. On the first day of class, students will stay on campus and work with L&C nursing faculty and discuss the field of nursing. From there, students will spend time in skills labs in the state-of-the-art Templin Nursing Building, where they will practice taking blood pressure, IV insertion, sterile bandaging and other nursing skills. The following

three days will find students and their assigned faculty member visiting area hospitals and observing nurses working in areas such as obstetrics, ER and surgery.

Interested students can contact the Lewis and Clark Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 to register for the course. For more information about the course or the Nursing Program, contact Diane McDonough at (618) 468-4401 or dmcdonou@lc.edu.

More like this: