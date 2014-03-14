L&C Hosts HCCTP Statewide Coordinators Meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) Coordinator Jeremy Elledge, left, and L&C Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris listen to HCCTP Director Tod Rowe as he leads the HCCTP Statewide Coordinators Meeting, which was held at the new St. Pat's Annex of L&C’s Community Learning Center in Alton. HCCTP began utilizing the newly constructed 5,000 square-foot annex as a construction lab in 2013. The annex features a separate location for carpentry and a metal shop where welding, grinding and torch cutting take place. To see more of L&C’s HCCTP photos, visit the Highway Construction Program Flickr set at http://goo.gl/8qWxIf. Photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Specialist Article continues after sponsor message # # # More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip