

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting prospective minority students to a new event on campus designed to show how the college can help them reach their academic and career goals.

The LC&ME (Lewis and Clark Minority Engagement) event is free and will take place from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141) in Godfrey.

Prospective students will learn about the nearly 40 degree and certificate programs that can help jumpstart their career sooner or prepare them to transfer to a four-year university. They’ll also hear about the student support systems, both academic and financial, in place to help them be successful in reaching those goals.

“This event will not only be an opportunity to learn more about the college’s offerings, but also for students to mingle with their peers, as well as faculty and staff who share their background and understand their unique challenges,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “Students who choose Lewis and Clark over larger schools benefit from not only affordability, but also individualized attention from highly trained faculty and staff, stronger relationships on campus and unique opportunities to explore and express themselves in a safe environment.”

They’ll discover the various clubs, organizations, athletics and events at Lewis and Clark that can enrich their college experience, and learn about the opportunities waiting for those who have something more to offer than traditional good grades in the L&C Honors College.

Entertainment will include a live performance by the L&C Gospel Choir, and a special guest appearance by L&C Radio Broadcasting alumnus Mikeith Teague, a popular DJ on Atlanta’s POWER 96.1-FM and St. Louis’ Z107.7-FM.

Free pizza and tours will also be available.

Those who are interested in living “on campus” can learn more about the Trailblazer Commons apartments, and even take a tour of the facilities there.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at jhenning@lc.edu or (618) 468-6400.

