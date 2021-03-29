GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Honors College (LCHC) is holding a virtual event to provide information on how the program can maximize transfer-bound students’ collegiate experience at L&C.

The informational meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 31. High school students, current L&C students and parents can receive a log-in link by e-mailing LCHC Coordinator Jen Cline at jacline@lc.edu.

“We're now accepting applications for our 2021 cohort,” Cline said. “While we’re always available to speak with potential LCHC students, we’re offering this opportunity to provide a complete overview of what we’re all about and the opportunities the program offers. Additionally, we’ll be able to open a window into the active and inclusive culture at L&C and within our honors college.”

The purpose of LCHC is to enhance students’ time at Lewis and Clark through honors courses, service and social opportunities and undergraduate research. Cohorts normally consist of around 10 high-potential students who are looking for the experience of a four-year university.

According to LCHC Assistant Coordinator Peter Hussey, this honors program isn’t quite like honors courses in high school.

“Academic achievement and having perfect grades in high school isn’t something we’re necessarily concerned about in our application process, though we certainly welcome the high-achieving high school students,” Hussey said. “Our focus is on the experience we can provide to them here, and how we can help bring out their full potential as they continue their academics at L&C and beyond.”

Hussey said LCHC uses a cohort model, which helps prepare students to find support systems through social and civic engagement while living and studying at a university.

“With our cohort model, we’re trying to create a family of students to help them build connections,” he said. “We've found that a sense of community is vital to the success for university students living away from home, so we try to create that dynamic here in our honors college.”

For more information on LCHC, including details on the application process, visit www.lc.edu/honorscollege. For other questions, contact Cline at jacline@lc.edu or Hussey at phussey@lc.edu.

