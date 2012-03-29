GODFREY – Lewis and Clark’s Health Sciences division is taking part in a Family Fun event to kick off April as Child Abuse Prevention Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 31 at Alton Square Mall.

Event Committee member and Lewis and Clark Dental Hygiene faculty member Vicki Snell said the Nursing, Dental, Occupational Therapy Assistant and Exercise Programs have booths planned for the fair.

“We were asked to provide the children of the community with educational aspects of health as well as fun, hands on activities. The Dental booth specifically is going to target healthy nutrition choices, tooth decay prevention, and faculty and students will be there to provide brushing and

flossing instructions,” she said.

Lewis and Clark Exercise Science students will be on hand to do some fitness assessments and sport-related movements with the children in attendance, said program coordinator Shane Callahan. Program coordinator Linda Orr said Occupational Therapy Assisting will provide information about Backpack Safety for students and parents, and do some physical activities with the children such as scooter board races, stepping stones and jump roping. Associate professor of Nursing Vickie Rodgers said the Nursing Honor Society will host four tables at the fair and cover topics like germs, bacteria and hand washing, nutrition, physical activities and exercise, and mental health issues from self esteem to bullying.

“They have done an exceptional job and worked diligently as a group to organize activities, games, and provide healthy snacks,” Rodgers said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Snell said the overall event will hopefully be an annual one to support the betterment of children’s health and safety.

“It’s an opportunity for parents to know that there are resources in the community available to them,” she said.

This event is being hosted by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

Highlights will include appearances by Rampage of the St. Louis Rams, Izzy of the Gateway Grizzlies and the Easter Bunny, a poms clinic (with a chance to dance with Rams Cheerleaders in May), a cookie decorating contest at the Cookie Factory, FBI fingerprinting, a 4 KIDS By KIDS Business Expo, a drive-in movie at Hayner Library, the Alton Fire Department Smokehouse and

various vendors and prizes for the whole family.

Volunteer or learn how you can participate by contacting Christy Schaper with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center at (618) 296-5398, or via e-mail at cmschaper@co.madison.il.us.

More like this: