GODFREY – A new, interactive mural will soon be revealed on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus, and campus and community members alike are invited to come out and take pictures with it.

L&C Graphic Design Student Breanna Sak, of Granite City, is the artist behind the mural. Her original design earned her $400 and recognition as the winner of the Interactive Mural Design competition during this year’s Honors Awards.

“Finding out I won was genuinely a moment of joy and I hope I can live up to everyone’s expectations,” Sak said. “This opportunity gave me a chance to leave a mark on campus before I graduated, which is truly an honor.”

Sak’s painting features different types of dogs with L&C’s mascot, Blazer, at the head of the pack, “blazing a new trail.”

Professor of Communications Chrissie Chapman created the contest to encourage engagement as the college and community slowly return to campus after a year away due to the pandemic.

Article continues after sponsor message

The concept behind the interactive mural is that the painting serves as a backdrop, and is only whole when a person poses with it to complete the image.

A small unveiling ceremony will take place at noon, Monday, May 17, outside of the Commons near the Robert L. Watson Math Building. The mural will remain on display throughout the coming year.

“Please come and see it and become part of the image by having your picture taken holding the leash, or sitting on the bench, or blowing bubbles,” Chapman said. “It’s a great photo opportunity for graduation pictures, too, as our graduates complete their studies and head off to blaze their own new trails.”

Members of the Class of 2021 are encouraged to visit campus next Wednesday, May 19, to take photos in their caps and gowns prior to the Commencement ceremony at Public School Stadium in Alton.

For more information on L&C’s Interactive Mural, contact Chapman at (618) 468-4729 or cchapman@lc.edu.

More like this: