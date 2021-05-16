

GODFREY – When choosing a career, people are often advised to do what they love. Lewis and Clark Community College graduate Ethan Boyer has fully grasped this concept.

Boyer, who earned the L&C Outstanding Automotive Technology Student award, lists working on cars and playing video games among his interests. He graduates this year with an Associate in Applied Science in Automotive Technology and plans to complete his bachelor’s degree in computer science at SIUE.

After graduating from Alton High School in 2017, Boyer, who battles depression, went away to a state university, but later found L&C to be a better fit.

“It was closer to home and cheaper than the university I attended prior,” he said. “I have a major depression diagnosis, but I will never let that stop me from achieving my goals.”

Boyer says the teachers were his favorite part about the Automotive Technology program. The feeling is mutual.

“Ethan is a mature, engaged student who takes his education very seriously,” said Automotive Technology Co-coordinator Clayton Renth. “He is always in class ready to learn, ask questions and apply that knowledge to his work. It’s been a pleasure having him in our program.”

Boyer’s favorite memory at L&C involved working with his classmates to complete a difficult task.

“We finally got the Equinox we were working on running,” he said. “We had to replace the fuel pump twice and remove the gas tank about six times.”

The high level of technology and positive classroom atmosphere make L&C Automotive Technology program easy to recommend, he said.

“I suggest it to my friends who are already car people,” Boyer said. “I always point out the way the classes are taught, the friendships I made in the program and the opportunities an associate degree or certification can get you.”

With such a solid foundation, Boyer’s dreams are well within reach.

“I’d like to become a master technician at a dealership,” he said. “Maybe I could work for Tesla and do some IT work on the side – running servers and fixing computers.”

Most importantly, Boyer is using his L&C education to give himself options.

“I just want to say I’m going to miss this place,” he said. “Two years went by way too quickly.”

To learn more about the Automotive Technology program, visit www.lc.edu/program/autotech/.

