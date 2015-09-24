JACKSONVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Trailblazers golf team placed first overall in the MacMurray Invitational Golf Tournament this past weekend.

The Trailblazers were off to a slow start when they had a three-way split with MacMurray and Mineral Area College in a match, and then lost a head-to-head match against Mineral Area College. Eight schools were represented at the MacMurray Invitational Tournament with a total of 66 golfers representing their schools.

L&C was tied with Mineral Area College at the end of the tournament with a score of 307. The top four lowest scores are used to determine the overall score, and in the case of a tie, the fifth score is taken into account. In the end, the Trailblazers had the lowest overall score that secured the tournament win.

Individual scores were as follows: Dustin Duncan—71, Joaquin Perez—76, Andrew Simpson—79, Brian Gebben—82, Caleb Burk—81, Zack Moore—76 and Jabarri Quarles—81.

Dustin Duncan was an individual medalist for the tournament and Joaquin Perez and Zack Moore tired for fifth overall. Moore took home the fifth place trophy after a scorecard play off.

“The players did very well on hard and slick greens where three putts were very common among all players. The greens were a challenge,” said the Trailblazers’ new Head Golf Coach Gerald Mozur. “To score in the low 70s was a real achievement and Dustin did it. Our other scores are a testimony to resilience and a ‘never give up’ attitude.”

