­GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Student Activities and Student Government Association are participating in this year’s National Volunteer Week by giving away personal, household and laundry products to students in need through an LC Cares Hygiene Giveaway event Monday and Tuesday.

The giveaway will continue from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, at Wade Circle on the college’s

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Campus. The SGA Hygiene Closet will be an ongoing effort to assist students. Those in need of hygiene products can contact Jenna Shelton at jshelton@lc.edu.

More like this: