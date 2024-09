GODFREY – L&C’s George C. Terry River Bend Arena will undergo a renovation project this spring and summer, which will include a new roof, HVAC upgrades, gutter replacement, electrical improvements, waterproofing, a new gym floor, and other interior improvements.

Crews are moving faculty and staff out of the arena portion beginning March 11 with an April 1 construction start date.

“Most of the classrooms will also move after the spring semester ends in May, with the intention of being back up and running for fall sports and classes in August,” said Vice President of Administration Lori Artis.

The Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic will remain open for the duration. The entire renovation project will be completed by December 2019.

The majority of the displaced Athletics staff will be located in Wade Hall during the project, and their contact information, phones and emails, will remain unchanged.

Stay tuned to L&C’s social media channels to see progress photos throughout the transformation.

