Foundation’s 32nd Annual Golf Classic Set for June 11 at Lockhaven Player Slots and Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available

GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation will host its 32nd Annual Golf Classic on Monday, June 11 at Lockhaven Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the college’s athletic and scholarship programs.

The four-member team scramble is set to begin with lunch and registration at 11 a.m. and a 12:30 shotgun start. A demonstration by trick shot artist Mike Weber will begin immediately following the end of the tournament at approximately 5:30 p.m., and a dinner and awards presentation will follow at 6 p.m.

In 2011, more than 120 golfers took part in the Golf Classic. A volunteer committee works hard each year to ensure that everyone who enters earns a prize.

In addition to individual prizes donated by area businesses, prizes such as free golf, Cardinals tickets and $100 gift cards to area restaurants are given for men’s, women’s and seniors’ longest drives and closest to the pin on four different holes. Gift certificates to the Lockhaven Pro Shop are awarded to the top teams in each flight.

The cost to play in the tournament is $200 per player, which includes mulligans, entry into the Tom Watson Drive, entry for the skins game, lunch, green fees, cart, all beverages on the course, dinner and awards. Players can enter individually or as a foursome.

“Last year we raised nearly $40,000 from our tournament, and we are hoping to grow that number even larger with this year’s tournament,” said Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark President and Foundation Executive Director.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at all levels.

“Our athletic programs continue to find success throughout the year, and our coaches are recruiting a growing number of athletes who want to associate with our winning teams,” Athletic Director Deon Thomas said. “Our need for scholarship and program assistance continues to grow, and we appreciate everyone who supports this tournament and our programs.”

For more information, contact the Foundation Office at (618) 468-2011.

