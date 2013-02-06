GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will kick off the 2013 spring semester with several upcoming concerts in February.

The Hayner Public Library District and L&C Music Department will present a Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday Concert featuring Bud Shultz and Friends at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Admission is free but reservations are suggested. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 613-3163.

This semester’s first Brown Bag Salon, entitled “Haydn to Gershwin with the Stillwells: Four Hands at the Piano,” will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the Ringhausen Music Building and will feature Pauline Stillwell and Dr. Roy Stillwell. Admission is free, and, as always, attendees are welcome and encouraged to bring a lunch to the performance.

Enjoy a musical and visual tour of Italy while sampling wines and desserts from Gentelin’s on Broadway at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The Alton Symphony Orchestra and special guest, pianist Aguste Antonov will present “A Tour of Italy,” a concert that is not only a treat for the eyes but also for the ears and the palate as well.

Single ticket prices are as follows: $10 for adults; $5 for seniors and teens; children under 12 free; Alton High School students and Lewis and Clark students, faculty and staff are free with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the event or through the Alton Symphony Orchestra secure website, www.altonsymphony.org .

The “L&C Music Faculty Showcase,” a Brown Bag Salon event, will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the Ringhausen Music Building. Admission is free, and attendees are welcome and encouraged to bring a lunch to the performance.

For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/music, or for more information call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

