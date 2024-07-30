GODFREY – With the fall semester just weeks away, Lewis and Clark Community College is buzzing with activity in anticipation of another academic year, blazing new trails in higher education.

As new projects get underway and the campus calendar fills with events, one woman remains steadfast, serving as a beacon of calm in all the excitement. She’s Sue Keener, executive secretary to the President and Board of Trustees and the newest recipient of the college’s highest honor, the Pantone 286 Award.

“Sue is one of our most outstanding team members, who fully embodies the Trailblazer spirit and works diligently behind the scenes supporting the entire team on this campus,” President Ken Trzaska said. “She is not only true Pantone 286 blue; she is also the glue that holds everything and everyone on this campus together.”

The prize, named for the Pantone Color System identifier for Lewis and Clark’s “Trailblazer blue,” is given annually to team members who go above and beyond to serve the Trailblazer community. Keener was honored at the 2024 State of Trailblazer Nation event in May.

Keener, of Wood River, has served Lewis and Clark for 13 years. She is widely known around campus for her strong organization, leadership and logistical skills, juggling multiple tasks, meetings, scheduling, note taking, organizing and above all – listening.

“For many, Sue is a counselor, as she can often be found tirelessly listening to everyone’s concerns and issues as they enter the president’s office,” said Vice President of Administration Lori Artis. “For many, she is the voice of reason and a sign of peace and calm.”

Never the one to step into the spotlight, Keener was shocked and humbled to receive the honor.

“Knowing I am part of a team that changes the lives of students is the best part about my job,” she said. “I like being in the background and providing support so others can do their jobs to the best of their abilities.”

Board Chair Dwight Werts said that’s exactly what she does.

“Sue is always friendly, always positive, and never seems to have a bad day,” Werts said. “She is extremely helpful to me and the other board members and is always quick to respond to any request for help or assistance we need. I am deeply appreciative of the work Sue does and grateful for her ongoing support of the college and the entire campus community. I congratulate her on winning this much deserved recognition.”

Prior to joining Lewis and Clark in 2011, Keener worked at Wood River/Hartford District 15, Regions Bank, Union Planters, Magna and Illinois State Bank. She graduated from McClure North High School in Florissant, Missouri, then attended Hickey School in Clayton, Missouri, where she trained to work as an executive secretary.

Trzaska said her dedication to Lewis and Clark’s mission is evidenced every day by her actions.

“She is so integral to the work everyone on this team does for our students each day, and I truly can’t think of anyone more deserving of recognition than the one person who never asks for or expects it,” he said.

Keener is the second recipient to earn the award, following the original Pantone 286 recipient, Athletic Director Cody Zippmann. Ongoing, the award will be given every year at the State of Trailblazer Nation event in early May.

