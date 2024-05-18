GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 2024 Interactive Mural, an original design by Graphic Design student Jeannette Carrington, will be revealed Tuesday afternoon outside The Commons.

Each year, students and team members at L&C select a design for the interactive mural, located on an eastern exterior wall of The Commons in the McPike Math and Science Complex on the Godfrey Campus.

Carrington’s design, “Becoming,” was inspired by her husband and a few comic books.

“I had been working on a different design for the mural, but wasn’t feeling particularly inspired,” she said. “I explained to my husband what the theme of the mural was and how I wanted to tie it into how students can follow their dreams at LC. He brainstormed with me and showed me some comic book covers, and that sparked my inspiration.”

Carrington, who completed a certificate in photography in 2023, expects to graduate in Spring 2025 with her Associate in Applied Science (AAS) in Graphic Design.

In addition to attending L&C as a full-time student, she currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Bridge, L&C’s student newspaper, while also working a full-time job and raising a family.

Her passion for the arts is not just academic. She is a decorated artist with accolades such as Photographer of the Year (2023) and The Bridge Outstanding Leadership Award (2024). She won first place in a 2022 graphic design contest, first place at the 2022 Student Art Exhibition and has received numerous awards with The Bridge. Her work also earned her an honorable mention at the 2023 Student Art Exhibition.

Carrington made the decision to return to college at the age of 46 when she found herself doing a lot of graphic design at the job she’s held since 2000.

“I decided to make graphic design my major along with pursuing my photography certificate,” she said. “It was a hard decision to make because I love all art forms, but I felt that graphic design skills could open a lot of doors for me.”

The decision to pursue her degree at L&C was largely a financial one.

“I wanted to ease back into college by starting with one class, however, the cost of one class at SIUE was beyond what my budget would comfortably allow,” she said. I remembered my job had paid for me to take a class at L&C back in 2010, so I decided to look into taking classes at L&C again.”

Carrington’s mural will be revealed in a ceremony at 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, and will remain on display for a year.

To learn more about L&C’s Graphic Design program, contact Assistant Professor of Computer Graphics and Web Design Louise Jett at (618) 468-4613 or ljett@lc.edu.

L&C is enrolling now for Summer and Fall semesters. Contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

