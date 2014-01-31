Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council has crafted a schedule of events for the spring semester that has something for everyone.

Tour guide J. E. Robinson will lead an Underground Railroad Bus Tour at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Participants will explore some of the various locations throughout the Riverbend area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South, while Robinson provides the history and perspective of these noteworthy sites.

A representative from The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) staff will be available to provide clues on how to find family ancestral histories, veteran’s military service records and other historical information at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Trimpe 141.

The Rocky Fork Church Exhibit will begin with an opening celebration from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The exhibit’s opening celebration will feature Mannie Jackson and other guest speakers, a gospel choir, refreshments and more. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

The exhibit, which will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Thursday, Feb. 13, to Friday, March 21, will feature a representation of Rocky Fork New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which served as an Underground Railroad station for the community that survives today. The exhibit will showcase a combination of voices, imagery and historical artifacts, that allow a way of exploring the history of the region, while also examining the way in which that history is still relevant.

Professor Johnny Lane, director of education for Remo, Inc., will discuss “Black Music and Culture” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. On-stage seating will be available. Lane’s presentation will outline how integral culture and music are to the fabric of American society and how these contributions have shaped what we listen to throughout history and today.

The Charles Drew Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Commons. The blood drive is devoted to fighting sickle cell anemia. Both students and community residents are encouraged to donate.

Two Diversity Council events will be held in honor of Eating Disorders Awareness Week. L&C Assistant Professor Paula Kelso will present “Behind the Curtain: Body Image and Ballet” at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Reid Memorial Library. For more information, call Kelso at (618) 468-4683.

L&C Assistant Professor Denise Plunk will present “Perfect Illusions,” a movie that covers the topics of eating disorders and the family, at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Science Building Room 310. For more information, call Plunk at (618) 468-4889.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, L&C Associate Professor Kelly Obernuefemann will present “Wise Women: The Strength Behind the Founding Families” at noon Wednesday, March 5, in Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. Obernuefemann will also present “Dolley Madison: America’s First Lady” at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in Trimpe 156. For more information, call Obernuefemann at (618) 468-4767.

Reid Memorial Library Assistant Director of Instructional Services Liz Burns will present “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia” at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, March 20, in Reid Memorial Library. The discussion will include the profiles of dyslexia and those who have it.

As a tribute to National Volunteer Week, which is April 6-12, L&C students will participate in “Lewis and Clark Cares,” two days of volunteering April 9 and 10. Students who would like to volunteer at various community organizations can call L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400.

Associate Professor Tony Phillips will present “Dying Green,” a movie showing and discussion featuring the environmental issues of burial, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 22, in the Science Building Room 115. For more information, call Phillips (618) 468-4871.

Assistant Professor Denise Plunk will present “No Impact Man,” a movie showing that will cover the topic of sustainability, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, in the Science Building Room 310. For more information, call Plunk at (618) 468-4889.

The Diversity Council’s spring calendar is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities and is a Lewis and Clark Arts and Humanities Project, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

