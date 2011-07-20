Godfrey, IL – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again offer free dental exams, dental cleanings, x-rays, fluoride, sealants and school physicals for children ages 3-16 at the third annual Clean and Screen event.

These services will be provided to children of families who cannot afford them on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic and River Bend Arena. Children can receive a dental exam, school physical or both on this date.

Last year, 75 health care professionals staffed the event, including volunteer dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners and Spanish interpreters. Faculty, staff and students from the dental and nursing programs also take part in the event to ensure its

success.

“There are so many families in our community who need assistance with healthcare needs. We are hopeful that by offering these annual free dental and physical examinations and dental preventive treatment that we can contribute in some small way to help those children,” said Michelle Singley, coordinator of the Dental Hygiene program at Lewis and Clark. “Many families in our community find themselves struggling to make ends meet. Job loss, lack of medical or dental insurance, and a change in monthly income are making it difficult for many families to get the medical and dental services they need.”

Singley said the Clean and Screen event was originally developed to meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with how to pay for these services in preparation for the start of school.

“Oftentimes things as essential as healthcare have to be put on the back burner when money is tight,” Singley said. “We are pleased to have tremendous support from the Dental Hygiene, Dental Assisting and Nursing programs, and the Lewis and Clark Family Health Clinic, allowing us to offer these much-needed services to the children of our community.”

Donna Meyer, dean of Health Sciences, thanked everyone involved in organizing the event.

“A great deal of planning and organizing has gone into this event,” Meyer said. “I am thankful to everyone who has volunteered their time, products or services. We could not provide these valuable and needed services to our area residents if it were not for the donated time of all of our medical professionals on this day.”

For more information, call the Clean and Screen hotline at (618) 468-4425 or Diane McDonough (618) 468-4401.

