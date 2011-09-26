

Godfrey, Ill. – Donna Meyer, dean of Health Sciences at Lewis and Clark Community College, has been elected president of the National Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (NOADN). Her term begins in November at the national convention in Chicago.

The NOADN is the leading advocate for the approximately 1,100 associate degree nursing programs and community college nursing educators in the country. Its mission is to promote associate degree nursing through collaboration, advocacy, and education to ensure future excellence in the healthcare and professional nursing practice.

The organization comprises a 10-member board of directors with representatives from throughout the country, including a board member from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The president oversees the implementation of the mission and goals of the organization, as well as advocates for community college nursing programs at the national

legislative level.

“As president, I will work closely with the board, the American Association of Community Colleges, and the Association for Community College Trustees to encourage the development of associate degree to masters in nursing programs,” Meyer said. “I look forward to the challenge of the office, assisting the nursing profession as it moves forward at a very pivotal time in healthcare reform.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Meyer has served on the NOADN Board of Directors since 2007. As chair of their legislative committee, she has traveled to Washington, DC numerous times to tout community college nursing programs in an effort to gain financial support from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Meyer also serves as a board member of the Illinois Center for Nursing, which is a governor-appointed board that strives to ensure appropriate nursing resources to meet the healthcare needs for Illinois residents. She is also a site visitor for the National League of Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC), which is the only accrediting body for associate degree

nursing programs.

The NOADN seeks individuals who have leadership experience in nursing at the community college level.

“Dean Meyer serves as the Project Director for the Lewis and Clark Family Health Clinic, which has become a well known innovative idea among community college nursing programs across the nation, and she continuously leads the college’s health science programs to full accreditation,” said L&C Vice President for Academic Affairs Linda Chapman. “Her specific leadership and experience with nursing education and community healthcare will surely benefit the advancement of associate degree nursing programs throughout the nation during her term as president of this organization.”

More like this: