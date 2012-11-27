GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Concert Choir will host its third annual “Sing-Along Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a score, or borrow one at the door as L&C ushers in the holiday season by singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The “Sing-Along” series began in 2010 when more than 300 people lifted their voices to Handel’s oratorio masterpiece.

Choral selections include “And the Glory of the Lord,” “O Thou That Tellest,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God,” “His Yoke is Easy” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Choral voices will be joined by soprano soloists Sydney Maples and Jamie Mills, mezzo soprano Susan Parton Stanard, tenor Tyler Ciesler and bass Scott Niskanen. The choir will be accompanied by a string ensemble led by Deborah Haferkamp and pianist Teresa Crane.

All singers are welcome to attend and admission is free.

For additional information, contact Susan Parton Stanard at spstanard@lc.edu or (618) 468-4732.