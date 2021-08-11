GODFREY – The Community Education division at Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a waltz class for beginners this fall.

Couples looking for a reason to get out of the house can learn the elegant movements of the American Style Waltz from instructor Bill Trent, who began teaching dance in 1969 and has worked at several studios, including the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

“Dance is a heart-healthy exercise and a great way to improve your social life,” Trent said. “Dancing brings couples closer together.”

No matter if you’re new to the waltz or just needing to brush up on some of the basics, dancers will finish the five-week class prepared for their next social gathering. The course fee is $45 per person. Participants must register with a dance partner. Shoes with leather or vinyl soles are recommended.

Waltz for Beginners will start at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, and run each Tuesday through Oct. 19 in the Hatheway Dance Studio on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

The registration deadline for the class is Tuesday, Sept. 14. The course code is CEPE-151-60.

For more information, contact Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu.

In accordance with CDC and IDHP guidance, a mask or cloth face covering must be worn indoors and when social distancing is not possible outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, on all Lewis and Clark campuses.

To learn more about L&C’s Community Education offerings, visit www.lc.edu/communityed.

