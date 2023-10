Godfrey, Ill. — More than 1200 candidates for graduation were honored at the May 19 Commencement exercises at Lewis and Clark Community College. Candidates and their certificate or degree received are listed by community:

ALTON—Cordarrell Eldridge, Associate in Science; Laura Ashley White, Associate in Science; Rebecca Michelle Abert, Associate in Science; Andrea J. Allen, Associate in Science; Marcie Reneigh Allen, Associate in Science; Joel E. Anderson, Associate in Science, Associate in Applied Science-Turfgrass Management; Scott E. Baalman, Associate in Arts; Richard E. Bailey, Associate in Science; Paul W. Billeau, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Keaton Bosma, Associate in Science; Kristin N. Bowers, Associate in Science; Sarah B. Boyd, Associate in Arts; Shelley E. Brayman, Associate in Science; Joel C. Bromaghim, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Keith Douglas Budde, Associate in Science; Erin A. Bull, Associate in Science; Anna M. Bumbacher, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Christy L. Busby, Associate in Science; Tracey L. Caine, Associate in Science; Jason Caputo, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Michael D. Chappell, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Ginger M. Chico, Associate in Science; Christopher Reid Childers, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Shauna Renee Childress, Certificate of Proficiency-Therapeutic Massage; Stanley W. Chung, Associate in Science; Jonathan Christian Clark, Associate in Science; Sharee M. Clay, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Angela D. Copeland, Associate in Science; Kevin D. Copeland, Associate in Science; Danielle M. Crane, Associate in Science; Nicole K. Cummings, Associate in Science; Emily R. Davis, Associate in Science; Quiana R. Davis, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Steven Davis, Associate in Science; April J. Drennan, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Office Specialist-Administrative; Elizabeth A. Edwards, Associate in Arts; Isaiah P. Eichen, Associate in Science; Danielle M. Ellison, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Shawn T. Emily, Associate in Science; Lindsey C. Fee, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tamara S. Fox, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Sarah J. Frame, Associate in Science; Kari Jo Frey, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Christopher D. Hamby, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Richard L. Hamilton, Associate in Arts; Lindsey Marie Harrison, Associate in Science; Thomas E. Hawkins, Associate in Arts; Kristina N. Haxel, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Steven Douglas Hejna, Certificate of Proficiency-Management; Terry L. Heltsley, Associate in Science; Keitra G. Hinton, Associate in Science; Donald R. Holliday, Certificate of Proficiency-Paramedicine; Kary M. Holliday, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Nathan G. Hough, Associate in Science; Jaquisha S. Howard, Associate in Arts; Denise R. Hulett, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Allen T. Ingold, Associate in Arts; Erik Jaffry, Associate in Arts; Tonya Marie Jaime, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jennifer Diane Juravich, Associate in Science; Teri L. Kallal, Associate in Science; Laura Ashley Kanyo, Associate in Fine Arts; Amber Marie Kietzmann, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Amanda K. Klaas, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Medical; Frank W. Kuchnicki, Associate in Science, Keion J. Lacey, Associate in Science; William Justin Laferney, Associate in Science; Merl R. Lamoreaux, Associate in Science; Tracy J. Lancaster, Associate in General Studies; Serena M. Lewis, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Danielle A. Little, Associate in Arts; Andrea M. Lopez, Associate in Arts; Margaret L. Losch, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Administrative; Chad A. Martin, Associate in Science; Tina M. Mayer, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Latrisha D. McClain, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Jocelyn S. McCrady, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Child Development; Bridney S. McKinney, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kimberly McKinney, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing, Nathan Reed McKinney, Associate in Science; Dane T. Mercurio, Associate in Science; Ashley K. Miller, Associate in Science; Jill E. Molloy, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Linda M. Mortland, Associate in Arts, Kerry Lee Mossman, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship-Electrician; Anh T. Nguyen, Associate in Science; Gwen E. Noel, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Nicholas P. Odell, Associate in Arts; Marissa A. Ontis, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Benjamin W. Orban, Associate in Science; Katherine D. Ottwell, Associate in Science; Ashley N. Palmer, Associate in Science; Anthony Parham, Associate in Science; Alicia L. Patridge, Associate in Science; Kendelle Pelot, associate in Science; Steven P. Perry, Certificate of Profiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Caitlin Peuterbaugh, Associate in Science; Amanda Phelps, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; David W. Pruitt, Associate in Science; Keturah A. Reams, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Child Development; Loretta Redditt, Certificate of Proficiency-Paralegal; Amy Riddle, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Carrington Roberson, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Shymekia L. Rogers, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Ryan J. Rose, Associate in Science; Tabitha N. Russell, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Victoria E. Russell, Associate in Arts, Joann M. Russell-Baum, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Ambur N. Schwartz-Means, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Karen L. Scroggins, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Christopher M. Shields, Associate in General Studies; Amber J. Slack, Associate in Science; Antoinette M. Smith, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Pamela Smith, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Sheena R. Stegmann, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Lais M. Stevens, Associate in Science; Chad S. Stutz, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Bradley Joseph Sweetman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Tanner W. Sweetman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Andrew Taul, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Shanon C. Turks, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Molly M. VanAllman, Associate in Arts, Jazmine K. Wade, Associate in Science; Michael Eugene Weber, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration, Associate in Science; Rachel E. Wedding, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Matt C. Wegeschel, Associate in Arts; Michelle L. Wehmeyer, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Amanda J. Weindruch, Associate in Science; Sarah J. Weindruch, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Malissa K. Wilcox, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kendra J. Wilson, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Michael D. Wingerter, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Medical; Marie Woodcock, Associate in Science; Michelle J. Young, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Jared A. Zerwas, Associate in Science; Tara Zerwas, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene;

BATCHTOWN--Keishia A. Friedell, Associate in Arts, Marcy Suzanne Hoge, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Medical, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Medical; Kimberly R. Klunk, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Lydia K. Roades, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education;

BELLEVILLE—Cory Michael Peck, Certificate of Proficiency-Auto Drive Lines, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Kaitlyn L. Scheid, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

BENLD—Josh J. Chestnut, Associate in Science; Nadine M. Mohr, Associate in Science; Kelsey Michelle Petersen, Associate in Science;

BETHALTO—Zachariya R. Abdullah, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Heather Barnett, Associate in Science; Nicholas W. Bates, Associate in Science; Cody G. Beck, Associate in Science; Corwin L. Bowen, Certificate of Proficiency-Fire Science; Chad M. Boxdorfer, Associate in Fine Arts-Art, Associate in Arts; Nicole L. Boxdorfer, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Kira B. Broadwater, Associate in Arts; Christopher J. Brown, Associate in Science; Marcia M. Brown, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Linda S. Bugg, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Sarah E. Carney, Associate in Science; Crystal M. Courtoise, Associate in Arts; Brandi M. Davis, Associate in Science; Danielle R. Davis, Associate in Arts; Jennifer E. Fleming, Associate in Arts; Lindsey M. Hatten, Associate in Arts; Megan L. Heineman, Certificate of Proficiency-Accounting; Erin L. Hovatter, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Lindsay A. Hueneger, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Aaron M. Kellim, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education; Larry E. Kirk, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Lines, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Andrew P. Kluthe, Associate in Science; Mallory C. Krpan, Associate in Arts; Crystal A. Kruckeberg, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Shaun T. Laslie, Associate in Science; Sanya L. Lawless, Associate in Arts; Ryan E. Lindley, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Teresa M. Militello, Associate in General Studies; Taylor D. Miller, Certificate of Proficiency-Therapeutic Massage; Derek M. Mormino, Associate in Science; Alyssa D. Patton, Associate in Science; Laura E. Rhodes, Associate in Science; Ashley L. Roe, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Rich R. Ross, Certificate of Proficiency-Therapeutic Massage; Kyle Scherff, Certificate of Proficiency-Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Jessica L. Scott, Associate in Science; Eric T. Silkwood, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Brandy L. Slover, Certificate of Proficiency, Office Specialist-Administrative; Jennifer Tillery, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Brandon M. Ufert, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jessica L. Wright, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

BRIGHTON—Paul M. Aholt, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Caitlin C. Baker, Associate in Science; Jason A. Buchanan, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Debra Sue Comereski, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Jim A. Cummings, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship-Electrician; Amanda D. Enos, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Legal, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Legal; Marcus Eugene Eyer, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration; James William Eyers, Associate in Science; Amanda L. Goon, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Medical, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Medical; Samuel E. Hagen, Associate in Science; Dawn R. Hogue, Associate in Science; Sandra K. Lindley-Stone, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Nicole L. Mellen, Certificate of Proficiency-Therapeutic Massage; Jared E. Mills, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Caleb J. Prettyman, Associate in Science; Michael Wayne Pulley, Associate in Science; Kimberly Ann Rachal, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tabitha M. Roemer, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Radio Broadcasting, Associate in Arts; Christina M. Sanders, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Administrative, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Administrative; David M. Solomon, Associate in Science; Amanda M. Summer, Associate in Arts, Adam C. Taylor, Associate in Arts; Kate E. Theil, Associate in Science; Meghan L. Towell, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Candace F. Woody, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Danielle N. Wooley, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

BRUSSELS—Adam Christopher Fuhler, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Radio Broadcasting; Dave A. Hagen, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship-Electrician; Kelley M. Kiel, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Eric W. Schulte, Associate in Applied Science-Therapeutic Massage; Amanda G. Tepen, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

BUNKER HILL—Wendy L. Davis, Associate in Science; Kayla M. Freeman, Associate in Science; Heather L. Gustafson, Associate in Arts; Whitney Howald, Associate in Science; Stephany R. Johnson, Associate in Science; Michael G. Klopmeier, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Joshua Koehne, Associate in Science; Matthew S. Landreth, Associate in Science; Whitney M. Schleyhahr, Associate in Applied Science-Therapeutic Massage; Susan J. Shattuck, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Gerred M. Strange, Associate in Science; Ashley L. Trimm, Associate in Science; Jamie N. West, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant;

CARLINVILLE—Mark A. Bishop, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Katelyn Bormida, Associate in Science; Kelly M. Carter, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kayla M. Davenport, Associate in Science; Abby M. Van Winkle, Associate in Science;

CARROLLTON—Nick D. Carter, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Todd L. Clough, Associate in Science; Rebecca A. Cook, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Christie A. Cox, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Diana L. Gilbert, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Erin K. Goetten, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Keith A. Graham, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Lara K. Jeffers, Associate in Arts; Amy J. Pruiett, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Megan C. Randolph, Associate in Arts; Greg A. Reif, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education; Ethan L. Ridenour, Associate in Science;

CASEYVILLE—John D. Smiley, Certificate of Proficiency-Water Treatment Specialist, Associate in Applied Science-Water Quality/Wastewater Technology, Associate in Science;

CHESTERFIELD—Alayna R. Graham, Associate in Science; Carlene Marie Rouse, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science;

COLLINSVILLE—Brian Thomas Munie, Associate in Science; Andrea K. Saner, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jordan Sweet, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

COTTAGE HILLS­—Kathryn L. Bartee, Associate in Science; Melanie J. Becoat, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Ian T. Darr, Associate in Science; Christina D. DeMay, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Sanda L. Dixon, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Julie Duffy, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Sherry L. Gardner, Associate in Applied Science-Therapeutic Massage; Jacquelyn Hensley, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nursing; Michael C. Jones, Associate in Science; Ashley B. Lawrence, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Tobbi J. McEuen, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Lisa Myers, Associate in Science; Bret W. Pelt, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration; Erica K. Pence, Associate in Science; Karah D. Phelps, Associate in Arts; Diana Radcliff, Associate in Science; Danielle F. Redmon, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Sara E. Schaaf, Associate in Science; Katherine S. Waide, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

DORSEY—Ashley L. Bertels, Associate in Science; Heather LeAnn Gvillo, Associate in Science; Kyle Gvillo, Associate in Science; Amber N. Halemeyer, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Jamie L. Stumpf, Associate in Science; Jessie L. Vaughn, Associate in Science; Sarah M. Weishaupt, Associate in Arts;

DOW—Lisa N. Beran, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Emily E. Cairns, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant, Associate in Science; Andrew A. Fessler, Associate in Science; Rita M. Robertson, Associate in Arts; Eric E. Smay, Associate in Arts; Dana L. Smith, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Medical; Jovelita C. Wilderman, Associate in Science;

EAST ALTON—Jennifer Ann Amos, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Annette L. Beach, Certificate of Proficiency-Paramedicine; Matthew W. Berry, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship-Electrician; Matthew W. Bockstruck, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Jenna L. Brazier, Associate in Science; Shanna D. Bress, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Brian Brogan, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Raymond J. Burns, Associate in Science; Devin L. Eyster, Associate in Arts; Terra R. Feezel, Associate in Arts; Nathan A. Friedrich, Certificate of Proficiency-Fire Science; Dawna L. Garner, Associate in Science; Addie L. Gillson, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Brittani A. Graham, Associate in Arts; Jennifer L. Griffin, Associate in Science; Kimberly A. Hagen, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tyler Heffington, Associate in Science; Heather L. Hindley, Associate in Science; Harold L. Irvin, Certificate of Proficiency-Machine Tool Apprenticeship; Steven J. Jacquin, Associate in Science; Alivia E. Luck, Associate in Science; Johnathan M. Milazzo, Associate in Science; Andrew J. Mortland, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Stefani K. Peters, Associate in Arts; Darren M. Phelan, Associate in Science; Timothy Michael Plummer, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Jessica Lynn Reams, Associate in Science; Peter S. Shoemaker, Associate in Science; Ruth E. Sprigg, Associate in Science; Christopher Tite, Associate in Science; Bradley A. Werts, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Alicia M. Wilson, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Julia M. Wood, Associate in Science;

EAST ST. LOUIS—Justin K. Jones, Associate in Arts;

EDWARDSVILLE—Casey L. Albi, Associate in Science; Meredith N. Baird, Associate in Arts; Patricia Mann Barney, Associate in General Studies; Christine Renee Belling, Associate in Arts, Cameron E. Berdak, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Lisa M. Boccaleoni, Certificate of Proficiency-Paralegal; Cynthia K. Burgess, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Megan F. Burkett, Associate in Arts; Amanda R. Cain, Associate in Arts; Daniel A. Carter, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Chelsea D. Cass, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Leah Cassens-Associate in Arts; Nicholas Joseph Clark, Associate in Arts; Carlin Leslie Coleman-Selby, Certificate of Proficiency-Child Development; Chelsea Ray Cook, Associate in Arts; Karine M. Cooper, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Lucas R. Cramsey, Associate in Arts; Lauren E. Damm, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Chelsea Dial, Associate in Science; Kaitlin M. Doty, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Natasha Marie Eilers, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Aaron J. Erb, Associate in Engineering Science; Teresa Lynn Ethington, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Nicole A. Farrara, Associate in Science; Dixie Kay Gausling, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Michael A. Geremia, Associate in Arts; Tony Robert Gould, Associate in Arts; Penny R. Harris, Associate in Science; Heather Gail Heflin, Associate in Science; Shannon N. Hood, Associate in Science; Christina A. Hoog, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Shawn M. Hughart, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Bryan M. Kerr, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Justin C. Keune, Associate in Science; Ashleigh J. Klenke, Associate in Arts; Brian James Kluthe, Computer Network Security & Administration; Jacob R. Knuckles, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Megan M. Kolbow, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Child Development; Marissa A. Kruckeberg, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; John W. Kyro, Associate in Science; William D. Lehr, Associate in Science; Kristen M. Loyd, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Kristen E. Marti, Associate in Arts; Heather D. McCarthy, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Ashleigh E. McCord, Associate in Science; Aaron James Meyrick, Associate in Science; Shelly R. Mouser, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Drew Murphy, Associate in Science; Melissa A. Myers, Associate in Science; Kaylee Ann Neutzling, Associate in Arts, Eric M. Niemeyer, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education; Carrie F. Oltmann, Associate in Science; Jeremy T. Paschall, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Allan E. Ratkewicz, Associate in Science; Crystal Michelle Reeves, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Cara J. Rotter, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Laura Jean Schumacher, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Briana Scott, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics, Associate in Applied Science-Web Design; Whitney R. Seymore, Associate in Arts; Abigail Elizabeth Sims, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Joshua R. Sims, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Monica Marie Stechmulle, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Robert Steck, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Emily G. Stremming, Associate in Arts; Stevi L. Taylor, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kendra Elizabeth Tripp, Associate in Science; Josh D. Troeckler, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Rachel C. Vanausdoll, Associate in Arts; Elizabeth R. Wendler, Associate in Science; Britani Erin Whitelaw, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Michael Alan Wiegand, Associate in Arts; Sean M. Williams, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts-Art; Amy L. Wollenweber, Associate in Science; Leaha Elizabeth Zigler, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene;

ELSAH—George Allen Matich, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum;

FIELDON—Sherri R. Angel, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Nicole R. Croft, Certificate of Proficiency-Therapeutic Massage; Jessica R. Grasle, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kari L. Kanallakan, Associate in Science; Tiffany N. Malley, Associate in Science;

GILLESPIE—Alissa M. Clark, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Tyler J. Easter, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Dylan Fox, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Laci Hart, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Brian E. Henderson, Associate in Science; Kenneth Hitch, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Laura E. Livengood, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tonya N. Messerly, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; David L. Schulze, Associate in Science;

GLEN CARBON—Cedric Andreani, Associate in Arts; Garrett Kelly Arth, Associate in Science; Benjamin James Conkling, Associate in Science; Justin Dwayne Elliott, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Parker Allen Gibson, Associate in Science; Clarissa D. Kircher, Associate in Science; Ryan Alan Lattina, Associate in Engineering Science; Kathryn E. Liszewski, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Lauren K. Noel, Associate in Arts; Marion Lucas Page, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration; Kimberly Alaine-Haley Sanders, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Rebecca Christine Smith, Associate in Science; Apollo W. Wall, Associate in Science;

GODFREY—Ryan Admire, Associate in Science; Aaron M. Atkins, Associate in Arts; Thomas M. Barrett, Associate in Arts; Karl B. Beasley, Certificate of Proficiency-Machine Tool Apprenticeship; Dorothy J. Beran, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Joshua Bertrand, Associate in Arts; Aimee Lynn Blanco, Certificate of Proficiency, Office Specialist-Medical, Associate in Applied Science, Office Assistant-Medical; Sara J. Bock, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Eron R. Brewer, Associate in Science; Nathan W. Bruns, Associate in Science; Daniel A. Brynildsen, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Administration; John R. Budde, Certificate of Proficiency-Machine Tool Apprenticeship; Steven S. Buescher, Associate in Science; Daniel W. Cope, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Melanie E. Cotter, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Matthew J. Cress, Associate in Science; Savannah Rose Davis, Associate in Science; Heather E. Diehl, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jackie A. Dixon, Associate in Applied Science-Therapeutic Massage; Shayelle Dominguez, Associate in Science; Emily N. Dugger, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jessica A. Elmendorf, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Medical; Chytia N. Freeman, Associate in Science; Jacob A. Fuchs, Associate in Science; Thomas Gillette, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Ellen D. Godfrey, Associate in Arts; Stephanie R. Hall, Associate in Science; Courtney M. Hayes, Associate in Science; Joni Hayes, Associate in Science; Andrea Heckler, Associate in Arts; Nicholas A. Howland, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Kimberly D. Husted, Associate in Science; McKenzie A. Hutchinson, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Administrative, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Administrative; Rebecca L. Ironwing, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Adair M. Keene, Associate in Science; Ryan J. Kelley, Associate in Science; Dustin C. Kirk, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Radio Broadcasting; Jeremy Vernell Land, Associate in Arts; Stephanie L. Lora, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Benjamin Luly, Associate in Engineering Science; Danielle Matsche, Associate in Science; Nicole M. Medford, Associate in Science; Lois J. Metheny, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Christie L. Miller, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Brandis Yvonne Mitchell, Associate in Science; Sara R. Moore, Associate in Science; Kellie E. Mouldon, Associate in Science; Marjorie L. O’Hara, Associate in Science; Tamara S. Palmer, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Jimmy Lee Payton, Associate in Science; Yael Pelleg, Associate in Science; Alexander Pfeifer, Associate in Science; Jason E. Phillips, Associate in Science; Jill S. Piel, Associate in Science; Debra E. Pohlman, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Julie A. Ray, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Linda Lois Renfro, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Brittani Nicole Rose-Nasel, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; James W. Sanders, Associate in Science; Steven M. Schmoeller, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration; Laura G. Schultz, Associate in Science; Katherine Smith, Associate in Science; Shane M. Smith, Associate in Science; Alyson E. Springman, Associate in Arts, Megan E. Springman, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Tony C. Statos, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Vincent J. Steele, Associate in Science; Kate Stuart, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Callie Trammel, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Nathan J. Travers, Associate in Science; Kathleen E. VanDoren, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Erica J. Wagenblast, Associate in Arts; Samantha N. Weeks, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Jessica Sue Whitehead, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Bradley J. Widger, Associate in Science; Nicole Jean Yaun, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Javier Zarco, Associate in Science;

GOLDEN EAGLE—Sarah A. Kiel, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Paula C. Murphy, Associate in Science; Carmen L. Simon, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Courtney F. Tepen, Associate in Science;

GRAFTON--Allison M. Baecht, Certificate of Proficiency-Therapeutic Massage; Bobbie A. Bell, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Diane M. Dienberg, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Melissa L. Johnson, Associate in Arts; Lindsay D. Lawrence, Associate in Science; Leah M. Lincoln, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Linda S. Spencer, Associate in Science; David Stanley Zimmerman;

GRANITE CITY—Keri L. Jones, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Rachel L. Lawhon, Associate in Arts; Amanda J. Long, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Tia C. Moore, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Cecilia I. Sanchez Guillen, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science;

GREENFIELD—Brittany L. Dalton, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Candace N. Eveland, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Amber G. Goode, Associate in Science; Christine Jones, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Joshua L. Plogger, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Hayley A. Rynders, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Evonne E. Taylor, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jill A White, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paramedicine;

GREENVILLE—Jessica Renee Miller, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tracy Lynn Miller, Associate in Science;

HAMBURG—Jill M. Heidenreich, Associate in Arts;

HAMEL—James E. O’Brian, Associate in Science; Jessica L. Schoenleber, Certificate of Proficiency-Radio Broadcasting;

HARDIN—Andy J. Baalman, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship Electrician; Natalie Berkholz, Associate in Arts; Joseph J. Brackett, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Shawn M. Crisswell, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Andrew R. Kamp, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Heather Pinson, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Lesley Robeen, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Kristin M. Tinker, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

HARTFORD—Kelli K. Robertson, Associate in Science; Stuart J. Schiber, Associate in Science; Heather R. Schmidt, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice;

HIGHLAND—Ashley N. Byers, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Andrew Casper, Certificate of Proficiency-Machine Tool Apprenticeship; Christine Ann Siever, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Melissa Jean Sumner, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant;

HILLSBORO—Renee Marie Laughlin, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene;

HILLVIEW—Courtney L. Gansz, Associate in Science; Anita Housmann, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Zachary A. Maltimore, Associate in Science;

Article continues after sponsor message

IRVING—Chelsey L. Timpe, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

JERSEYVILLE—Stacy L. Anderson, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Carrie E. Babor, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jason M. Bechtold, Associate in Science; Dana M. Becker, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Alyssa C. Blackorby, Associate in Arts; Kirsten D. Blackorby, Associate in Science; Jennifer L. Bridgewater, Associate in Science; Justin W. Carpunky, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship-Electrician; Samantha J. Coad, Associate in Science; Cassandra M. Crader, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Shannon R. Dunham, Certificate of Proficiency, Therapeutic Massage; Phillip A. Eads, Associate in Fine Arts-Art, Associate in Arts; Amitie Leigh Flynn, Associate in Arts; Joseph T. Garland, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Matthew J. Garland, Associate in Science; Matthew Joe Giberson, Certificate of Proficiency-Ciminal Justice; Russell E. Groppel, Associate in Science; Charles J. Hall, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship Electrician; Rebecca E. Hess, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Catherine E. Hinrichs, Associate in Science; Kelsie L. Hoffman, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kelsey D. Hutchens, Associate in Science; Brian Hutchinson, Associate in Science; Ashley N. Jones, Associate in Arts; Jamie E. Kadell, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Elisa M. Lovejoy, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Haley C. Lyons, Associate in Science; Katherine A. Mabery, Associate in Science; Danielle L. Maher, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Elizabeth A. McChesney, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Administrative; Katie L. McIver, Associate in Science; Tatyana A. Molloy, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Amelia L. Reno, Associate in Science; Jennifer M. Reynolds, Certificate of Proficiency-Paralegal; Jessi Lynn Ribble, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Kathleen M. Ridenhour, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Katelyn N. Roady, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education; Angela L. Saladin, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Chelsea M. Sams, Associate in Science; Brian A. Schuessler, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Jennifer L. Smith, Associate in Science; Jenna L. Speich, Associate in Science; Sharlotte E. Stanwood, Associate in Arts; Elizabeth V. Stemm, Associate in Science; Alice M. Stone, Certificate of Proficiency-Management; Courtney B. Strebel, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Sharon K. Vanausdoll, Associate in General Studies; Joseph D. Vigneau, Associate in Arts; Lea B. Voorhees, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Joseph D. Wadlow, Certificate of Proficiency-Apprenticeship-Electrician; Natalie N. Walsh, Associate in Science; Paige M. Watson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Scott R. Williams, Associate in Science;

KAMPSVILLE—Katie A. Hazelwonder, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

KANE—Travis J. Cory, Associate in Science; Annamarie Edwards, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Nathan S. Gillson, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations-Petroleum;

LITCHFIELD—Hayley Dawn Viseur, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene;

MARYVILLE—Kailey R. Riegert, Associate in Science;

MASCOUTAH—Ronald Nash, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum;

MEDORA—Clayton Angel, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Helen E. Fisher, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Starla R. Nixon, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Kara Puskar, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Christine Scott, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; MacKenzie David Terrill, Associate in Science;

MILLSTADT—John Joseph Havel, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

MORO—Crystal A. Abert, Associate in Science; Zachary C. Belleville, Associate in Science; Jenifer R. Butler, Associate in Science; Margaret M. Duke, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kristi M. Durbin, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Medical, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Medical; Lauren Hess, Associate in Science; Ruth Marie Hilligoss, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Danielle N. Swan, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Ashleigh R. Tiek, Associate in Arts; Miranda D. Turbyfill, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tim A Watters, Certificate of Proficiency-Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes;

NEW DOUGLAS--Bradley A. Staub, Associate in Applied Science-Engineering Tech-Customized;

O’FALLON—Laura Ashley Kanyo, Associate in Arts;

PALMYRA—Jennifer M. Ambrose, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene;

POCAHONTAS—Nicole A. Korte, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

ROCKBRIDGE—Heather D. Plogger, Associate in Science;

ROODHOUSE—Tonya M. Elliott, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Brandon Malin, Associate in Science; Laura M. Smith, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tommy J. Thompson, Associate in Arts;

ROXANA—Amanda N. Wooden, Associate in Arts; Shelly M. Yates, Associate in Science;

SAWYERVILLE—Toni D. Trumpy, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

SHIPMAN—Virginia M. Cannon, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Eric Coffman, Associate in Science; Jordan Crawford, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Kaylee E. Darr, Associate in Science; Zachariah M. Darr, Associate in Applied Science-Engineering Tech-Customized; Deborah K. Kahl, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Kerri Lyn Neumeister, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Medical; William E. Reed, Associate in Science; Nathan A. Sronce, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Lines, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Jason M. Weller, Associate in Science;

SOUTH ROXANA—Brianna K. Hanks, Associate in Science; Zachary T. Perez, Associate in Applied Science-Petroleum;

SPRINGFIELD—Brittany Nichol Swiecicki, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal;

STAUNTON—Heather M. Berkel, Associate in Arts; Catherine R. Brown, Associate in Science; Samuel L. Bryan, Associate in Science; Nicholas J. Cerentano, Associate in Science; Hannah L. Durbin, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Anna G. Kroeger, Associate in Science; Kathryn L. Lesko, Associate in Science; Anthony V. McKay, Associate in Arts; Jill C. Miller, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Keri L. Mongold, Associate in Science; Marianna Elisa Nicholas, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Keely N. Rucker, Associate in Arts; Nichole M. Senaldi, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Legal; Lisa J. Timo, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Heather Wadlow, Associate in Science; Tami J. Willhoit, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management;

TROY—Cynthia Harrison, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Matthew S. Hutchinson, Associate in Science; Jason A. Mathenia, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum;

WHITE HALL--Lindsey N. Graham, Associate in Arts; Mami A. Van Winkle, Associate in Science;

WILSONVILLE--Stephen M. Hamrick, Associate in Science;

WOOD RIVER--Marne S. Avello, Associate in Science; Jennifer M. Batson, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; William Timothy Berkley, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice, Associate in Science; Emily R. Breuklander, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Administrative, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Administrative; Amber R. Brown, Associate in Science; Patrick O. Brown, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Brittany K. Brueggeman, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Benjamin M. Bruns, Associate in Science; Robert E. Carlton, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Leah M. Carter, Associate in Arts; Jamie L. Cartwright, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Amy L. Crider, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Amanda E. Dollar, Associate in Science; Michelle J. Farmer, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Amanda J. Foxall, Associate in Science; Frances L. Garner, Certificate of Proficiency-Accounting; Amy M. Guarino, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Maria R. Hart, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Pamela L. Hetner, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Jennifer M. Huch, Associate in Science; Wade M. Joiner, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Timothy M. Kamp, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Michelle D. Killoren, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Lindsay M. Krontz, Associate in Science; Lindsay S. Lind, Associate in Science; Johnathan W. Lloyd, Associate in Science; Andrea L. McCleland, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Kelli M. McClure, Associate in Applied Science-Engineering Tech-Customized; Samuel K. McKinney, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Sciene-Computer Graphics; Benjamin M. Meydam, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Bonnie D. Meydam, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Marissa L. Meyers, Associate in Science; Amanda R. Neal, Associate in Science; Casey D. Norton, Associate in Arts; Elliott A. Pearson, Associate in Arts; Sara Elizabeth Pratt, Associate in Science; Jason A. Rorie, Associate in applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration; Lindley G. Rynders, Associate in Science; Michael S. Sidwell, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Antoinette K. Stanford, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Dawn A. Tofari, Associate in Applied Science-Occupational Therapy Assistant; Lauren L. Tweedy, Associate in Arts; Aaron Warner, Associate in Science; Kathryn L. Webb, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jessica E. Westfall, Certificate of Proficiency-Office Specialist-Legal, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant-Legal; Jonathon D. Wooff, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

WORDEN—Melissa V. Appel, Associate in Science; Denise M. Baker, Certificate of Profiiciency, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Amanda J. Bass, Associate in Arts; Mary L. Beck, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Makenzie Alyse Lievers, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Jacob T. Lowry, Associate in Science; James Lucas Musgrave, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Aaron M. Peters, Associate in Science; Bradley Reller, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Radio Broadcasting; Tarah A. Ridenbark, Associate in Science; Amber D. Voyles, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene;

XENIA—Jordan Allen Luttrell, Associate in Science;

FLORISSANT, MO—Lauren R. Volk, Associate in Science; Mark W. Mirth, Associate in Science; Michelle Lynn Quirk, Associate in Arts; Jessica Ann Randazzo, Associate in Arts;

HAZELWOOD, MO—Bridget Bernadette Belli, Associate in Arts;

ST. LOUIS, MO--James L. Crabb, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations-Petroleum; Jabbar Thomas, Certificate of Proficiency-Water Treatment Specialist;

ST. CHARLES, MO—Jillian E. Beach, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Elizabeth Cheryl Pivin, Associate in Science; Gino Valenti, Associate in Science;

OFALLON, MO—Kelly Ann Muesenfecter, Associate in Arts; David Robert Schwer, Associate in Science;

ST. PETERS, MO—Emily Marean Sikorski, Associate in Science;

JEFFERSON CITY, MO—Matt Thomas Delaney, Associate in Science;

ATLANTA, GA—Papa Ibra So, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Network Security & Administration;

SEYMOUR, IN—Aaron D. Lowe, Certificate of Proficiency-Drafting/CAD Technology

More like this: