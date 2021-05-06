GODFREY – Ben Mazur, a Lewis and Clark Community College student enrolled in the College for Life program, was officially hailed as a hero by the City of Alton on Wednesday, during a surprise ceremony on his 25th birthday.

Mazur, an employee at Schnucks on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, was working in the parking lot March 17 when a shopping cart carrying a baby got away from a mother tending to her other children. Mazur saw the incident unfold and sprinted across the parking just in time to save the infant from harm’s way. The story made national headlines.

On Wednesday, a party of family, friends, supporters, news reporters and city officials surprised Mazur as he headed out the store’s front doors on his daily routine.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker read a proclamation declaring Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Ben Mazur Day in Alton.

“Ben Mazur is an upstanding and valued member of the Alton community and is commended for preventing a potential tragedy,” reads the proclamation.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Mazur said he was just happy to be in the right place at the right time to help the family.

“I am so glad that I’m a hero,” Mazur said with a laugh. “They think I’m, like, Superman. I’m just really honored.”

College for Life Program Coordinator Roselyn Ellington attended the event, noting how proud she is of Mazur.

“Considering the person he is on a daily basis, it’s no surprise that he is being honored today,” she said. “He is such a responsible and caring young man. We love having Ben in our program, and we are proud of him.”

