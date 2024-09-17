GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and CJD E-Cycling will host a community e-Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Servers

Switches, PC towers

Printers

Landline phones

Cable boxes

Cell phones

Wireless modems

Audio and video equipment

Holiday lights

Home electronics

Lead acid batteries

CRT, Console, Projection, Plasma, and Flat Screen TVs and computer monitors. (Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma, Console, and Flat Screen TV’s will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $35 based on size; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.)

Dehumidifiers and Refrigerators ($5-$10 each)

The following items will NOT be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Alkaline batteries

Light bulbs

Household smoke detectors

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt),

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights),Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

DVDs and CDs

Cassette tapes

VHS tapes

For more information, contact CJD at (618) 659-9006.

This project is undertaken in connection with the settlement of an enforcement action taken by the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois EPA for alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and regulations promulgated thereunder.

