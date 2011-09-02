Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College is teaming up with Career Step to offer online training opportunities in the healthcare industry, a bright spot in today’s otherwise bleak economy.



The college will hold two information sessions – at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 –for anyone interested in learning more about the training.

Career Step is a leading online healthcare education company, preparing students for work in a field that is experiencing job growth despite high unemployment rates and job loss in other industries.



The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the healthcare industry will create 3.2 million new jobs before 2018 and the majority of those jobs will require less than four years of college education.

Opportunities include medical transcription, medical coding and billing, and pharmacy technicians – which are also growing individually. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the medical transcription field will experience 11 percent employment growth between 2008 and 2018, that the medical coding and billing field will experience 20 percent employment growth during that time, and the number of jobs in the pharmacy technician field is expected to grow even more, increasing by 31 percent or almost 100,000 jobs.



“These information sessions are designed to help people in our community discover growing career fields that they can train for quickly,” said Kathy Willis, director of Corporate and Community Learning at L&C. “Healthcare is where the jobs are, and we can help students prepare for successful careers in medical transcription, medical coding and billing, or as pharmacy technicians, in less than a year.”



The 2 p.m. session will be held in Haskell Hall, Room 101 on the college’s Godfrey campus, while the 6 p.m. session will be held in Room 119 of Building N4 on the N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. Both sessions will provide more information on the healthcare industry and its individual fields, and training programs associated with them.



For more details, visit www.careerstep.com/lewisandclark or call Jenn Ciavarella at (618) 468-5730.

