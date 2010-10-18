GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is planning to celebrate National Campus Sustainability Day on Oct. 20 for the first time.



Exhibits from multiple green-related businesses and organizations will display from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in The Commons, with free materials and information.



“With a focus on recycling, transportation, and energy conservation this year (as per student surveys and climate action plan recommendations), I am hoping that we will be able to serve as a resource of green ideas and solutions for our faculty, students, staff and community,” said Marcia Lochmann, L&C’s director of Sustainability.



Lewis and Clark signed the American Colleges and Universities Presidents’ Climate Commitment in 2008 to forge a path for climate neutrality. The College is committed to reducing the environmental impact our institution has on the planet, to infuse green learning outcomes in our courses and prepare a workforce for the new green energy economy, while maintaining a commitment to share sustainability solutions with our community.



This event will give departments at Lewis and Clark a chance to share the green efforts they’ve been making with the campus and community. Green projects from dining services, campus fleet, biology club, automotive training, recycling, capital projects, NGRREC, nursing, the College’s green action teams and several others will be displayed.

Area businesses will offer expertise in green-related services and products including a carbon trading presentation, appliance recycling program, EarthWays Center energy and water-saving

strategies, rain barrels (being sold at cost), cell phone recycling, energy saving demonstration and much more.



Free gas cards will be handed out to those who sign up for carpooling, and at noon, Ameren will hold a public talk on Cap and Trade in The Commons.



This event is free and open to the public. Stop by on Oct. 20 to learn more about how L&C is going green and what you can do to save green by living green!

