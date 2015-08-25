GODFREY – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis celebrated 14 women, including Lewis and Clark Community College Trustee Brenda Walker McCain, during its Salute to Women in Leadership Gala June 19.

McCain, who is currently serving her third six-year term on the L&C Board of Trustees, was named Urban League CEO of the Year.

“Recognition as the CEO of the year was extremely well earned by Brenda McCain, as evidenced by her exemplary service to the Madison County Urban League, her service as vice chair of the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees and the many thousands of lives she has changed through her service to the region,” L&C President Dale Chapman said. “This recognition is another indication of how fortunate we all are to have her in our region.”

McCain was honored alongside renowned athlete and sportscaster Cheryl Miller and national recording artist Àngela Winbush, among others.

“We are proud to recognize these phenomenal women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve their communities,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “The Urban League is proud to give recognition to outstanding women who embody the mission of our organization to help create opportunities for disadvantaged and overlooked individuals and communities.”

This honor is one of many awards McCain has received during her career from local educational, civic and public service organizations.

She is the eighth president and chief executive officer of the Madison County Urban League, serving southern Illinois and the metro east area. A 42-year veteran of the Urban League movement, McCain has served in various administrative positions during her tenure. She has officially represented the league in the community in numerous and various capacities.

A native of Alton, community service has been an important part of her life for many years. She began working for youth development with the YWCA and Concerned Citizens of Alton/Godfrey during the 1970s. She supports and is a member of many organizations including the NAACP and NCNW. She served with “Riverbend in the 90s” and with various committees supporting the cities of Alton, Madison and Venice, Illinois.

McCain has been actively involved in the Madison County community, serving on several committees, boards and professional/civic organizations such as the Madison-Bond County Workforce Investment Board, Madison County Self-Sufficiency Committee, Madison County Community Development Advisory Board, Alton School District Task and Ad Hoc Committees, Lincoln Charter School Governance Board, Alton Day Care Center Board, City of Alton Human Relations Committee, Madison County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Riverbend Headstart & Family Services Board and the Piasa Habitat for Humanity Board. She is also a volunteer with East Elementary School Literacy Initiative Reach Out and Read.

“I am grateful to President McMillan and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for this award,” McCain said. “I am extremely honored by this acknowledgement of my 42 years of service to the Urban League movement, and of my commitment to this community I serve and love.”

McCain is the first African American female elected as an L&C trustee and is currently holding the office of vice chair.

