L&C Blendflex Offers The Best Of Both Worlds – In Person & Online
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students can now attend classes online or in-person – or a little bit of both – with nearly 40 Blendflex sections being offered this spring.
Blendflex courses offer the flexibility of face-to-face and virtual synchronous learning options within the same course, so a student can choose to attend in person one week and learn from home in their pajamas the next.
“We believe Blendflex classes will be very appealing to students, allow them a great deal of flexibility, and improve overall success,” said Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology Michael Sundblad. “Accessibility and success are top priorities for the college. The introduction of this mode is a step in that direction.”
The following courses are available as Blendflex options in Spring 2022:
- ART-130 Intro to Visual Arts
- ART-140 The Art of Film
- ART-141 History of Art I
- ART-153 Non-Western Art
- CHDV-136 Exceptional Child
- HIST-161 Women’s Movement in America
- MATH-031 College Algebra Support
- MATH-038 General Education Math Support
- MATH-116 Intermediate Algebra
- MATH-125 Technical Math I
- MATH-129 Business Mathematics
- MATH-131 College Algebra
- MATH-132 Trigonometry
- MATH-134 Pre-Calculus
- MATH-138 General Education Mathematics
- MATH-145 General Education Statistics
- MATH-165 Calculus for Business & Social Sciences
- MATH-172 Calculus/Analytic Geometry II
- MATH-235 Statistics
- MATH-271 Calculus/Analytic Geometry III
- MCOM-134 News Writing
- PSYC-131 General Psychology
- REAL-135 Real Estate Brokerage
- REAL-136 Real Estate Transactions
- REAL-137 Transaction Applications
- SPCH-131 Public Speaking
Spring courses begin Jan. 18, 2022, and registration is underway.
Those interested should apply at www.lc.edu/admissions, call/text (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu to get started. Current students should contact make an appointment with their advisor at www.lc.edu/advising.
The college first debuted Blendflex in Spring 2021.
L&C President Ken Trzaska had positive experiences with Blendflex courses at his former institution, Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, and was instrumental in adapting the model at Lewis and Clark.
“This mode provides equity and accessibility for students dealing with technology, transportation, childcare, employment and other issues based on immediate needs,” Trzaska said.
